ChargePoint Launches Safeguard Care to Proactively Ensure EV Charger Reliability

CAMPBELL, Calif., – ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of EV charging solutions, today announced Safeguard Care, a new service offering that provides end-to-end reliability monitoring of ChargePoint charging stations. The program, available now in six launch markets, utilizes a network of trained service providers to routinely inspect chargers, identifying and repairing many common issues while onsite.

“ChargePoint continues to develop innovative solutions that ensure EV charger reliability, from anti-vandalism measures to monitoring our hardware from our network operations center. Safeguard Care further demonstrates our commitment to delivering a reliable charging experience,” said JD Singh, Chief Customer Experience Officer of ChargePoint. “As the original manufacturer of the chargers, we are able to ensure the highest standards of service and support. With Safeguard Care, we are giving station owners and EV drivers peace of mind knowing that chargers will be in pristine working order.”

Safeguard Care, combined with ChargePoint AssureÒ, is an ideal solution for charging providers with high traffic and distributed charging stations, such as municipalities, parking garages and workplaces. It is particularly beneficial for station owners who do not have their own dedicated staff to inspect and maintain their stations on a regular basis. Each Safeguard Care visit includes a visual inspection of the charging station and the physical area around the chargers, cleaning, minor repairs or adjustments if necessary, and a test charge to validate functionality after the completion of repairs. Any issues the Safeguard Care inspector cannot address on site will be escalated directly to ChargePoint support for follow up.

For more information about Safeguard Care, please visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/businesses/services.

