HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E306) Sci-Fi School Bus? ACT EXPO Takeaways on Tech, Robots,...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E306) Sci-Fi School Bus? ACT EXPO Takeaways on Tech, Robots, Propane & More

School Transportation Nation – Episode 306

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Ryan discuss takeaways from the ACT EXPO this past week in Las Vegas, which took a deep dive into clean fuel choices, autonomous vehicles, robotics in manufacturing, electrification interest and more.

Director of Transportation Anthony Jackson joins us to discuss the operational, cost and health benefits of propane usage at Bibb County School District in Georgia.

Read more about green buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Kajeet.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Spotify and YouTube.

Previous article
Durham School Services Continues Expansion in Illinois with Community Consolidated School District 59 Partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2026

The May issue dives into security and connectivity within student transportation departments. Technology meets training and utilization as incidents...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2026

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should breathalyzers be mandatory on school buses?
46 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports