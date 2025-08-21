City of Shelton Launches School Bus Safety Program with BusPatrol to Protect Children on the Road

SHELTON, Conn. -Just in time for back-to-school, the City of Shelton announced today the launch of a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol. The initiative is designed to protect children as they travel to and from school by curbing the dangerous and illegal motorist behavior of passing stopped school buses.

Starting Tuesday, August 26, Shelton Public Schools’ fleet of 68 buses will be equipped with BusPatrol’s AI-powered stop-arm enforcement technology. The program will begin with a 30-day warning period during which vehicle owners who illegally pass stopped school buses will receive warning letters without monetary penalties. On September 29, the program will enter live enforcement, with violators subject to a minimum $250 civil penalty under Connecticut law. Every violation is reviewed by trained municipal staff before a fine is issued.

Importantly, the program is provided at zero cost to the City, school district, and taxpayers. BusPatrol covers the upfront investment, including the technology, installation, and ongoing maintenance. The program is entirely violator-funded, meaning drivers who break the law and put children at risk pay for this important student safety program.

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti said: “We’re proud to lead the charge as the second city in the state to launch stop-arm enforcement. This is about one thing: protecting our kids. We’re setting the standard for student safety and sending a clear message – passing a stopped school bus is never worth the risk.”

Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol, said: “Every day, drivers put kids at risk by blowing past school bus stop-arms. The data shows these programs work. Nine out of ten drivers who receive a violation notice do not do it again. That proves the technology changes driver behavior and makes roads safer. By bringing AI-powered enforcement to Shelton, we are helping the City tackle a public safety issue with a solution that is protecting children nationwide.”

Dr. Ken Saranich, Superintendent of Shelton Public Schools, said: “The safety of our students is our top priority at Shelton Public Schools, and implementing this program will mark a major step in further safeguarding our children as they ride the bus to and from school daily. We are grateful to partner with BusPatrol to enhance student safety and promote safer driving behaviors in our community.”

Shelton is the latest city in Connecticut to implement a BusPatrol program, following Bridgeport, and joins a growing movement across New England. Neighboring Stratford and Trumbull are also expected to launch the program in the new school year, along with Waterbury, Danbury and New Haven.

Every day, more than 330,000 children ride school buses in Connecticut. A recent study found that cameras on just 74 buses recorded nearly 10,000 illegal passes in six months, equivalent to 75 violations per weekday. Each violation represents a moment where a child’s life is put at risk.

Connecticut law requires drivers to stop when a school bus has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended, so children can cross the road safely. This applies on two-lane and multi-lane roads in both directions. The only exception is when traveling on the opposite side of a divided highway with a raised median or barrier.