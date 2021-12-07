Daimler Trucks North America selects Meritor to Supply 14Xe ePowertrain for Next Generation School Bus

PORTLAND, Ore. – Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it will provide its Blue Horizon 14Xe integrated ePowertrain for the next generation, all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley school bus from Thomas Built Buses (TBB).

This is Meritor’s first electric vehicle production award with a Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) brand. The intended agreement will span five years and is expected to start in January 2024.

“Being selected by Daimler Trucks North America to supply zero-emissions electric propulsion for its next generation school buses is especially gratifying,” said John Nelligan, senior vice president and president, Truck, Americas at Meritor. “This is an exciting opportunity to expand our relationship with DTNA.”

“The versatility and robustness of the integrated 14Xe ePowertrain is a great complement to the next-gen, all-electric Jouley from Thomas Built,” said Kendra Eads, vice president of engineering and technology, TBB. “We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Meritor on integration of the 14Xe and delivering even greater efficiencies for school districts across the country.”

Meritor’s 14Xe ePowertrain system is in full production and suitable for a wide range of commercial vehicle applications across Classes 5-8.

About Meritor:

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company’s website at www.meritor.com.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com