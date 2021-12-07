IC Bus expands CE Series Passenger Capacity

LISLE, Ill. – IC Bus, the leading school bus manufacturer and subsidiary of Navistar, announced today it will offer an expanded capacity option for its flagship CE Series bus.

“As our flagship model, we are constantly looking for ways to refine our CE Series product to continue providing customers with the best bus for their operations,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “With its standout safety and technology features, additional passenger capacity on the CE Series has been a top customer request, and we are happy to deliver greater flexibility on this customer preferred bus.”

The new 35’ 08” bus body option provides customers flexibility by allowing expanded capacity up to 83 passengers, or additional seat spacing configurations for more passenger room.

The expanded CE Series model is available with a 276” wheelbase for diesel, gasoline and propane fueling options. It is available for order beginning this month.

The IC Bus CE Series offers best-in-class driver ergonomics and is a standout in safety and technology by being the first Type C bus with electronic stability control and active collision mitigation standard. To learn more, visit www.icbus.com/buses/school/ceseries.

About Navistar:

Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don’t. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite, RENEWED and Diamond Advantage brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.