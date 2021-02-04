Friday, February 5, 2021
Home Industry Releases DTNA Tests Augmented Reality for Future of Aftermarket Service
Industry Releases

DTNA Tests Augmented Reality for Future of Aftermarket Service

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced today the success of its initial pilot with Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality technology as a viable method of virtual collaboration with dealers and customers.

“The global pandemic has had an impact on every facet of the industry, causing businesses across all sectors to re-evaluate how they interact with their customers,” said Lutz Beck, chief information officer at DTNA. “One of the key questions that DTNA asked itself last year is how can we transform the future of service with technology to better collaborate with our dealer partners and customers. We believe that HoloLens is one of the ways in which we answer this question.”

In testing, DTNA leveraged a combination of Microsoft technologies, including the HoloLens 2 platform, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, and Teams, to enable service technicians to connect directly to DTNA subject matter experts across the organization who were able to project service manuals, schematics, and other documentation across their field of vision while troubleshooting vehicle repairs.

Daimler tests new HoloLens technology to aid in technician training and vehicle repair (Image courtesy of Daimler)

Created by Microsoft in 2016, with a second iteration released in 2019, the HoloLens 2 features augmented reality smart glasses that run on the Windows Mixed Reality operating system. This technology has already shown signs of promise within Daimler’s passenger car business, with successful pilots across dealerships in Germany and the United States.

“This is one of the many solutions we are exploring to address the growing concerns of technician training and availability, with the added benefit of allowing for better social distancing,” stated Stefan Kurschner, senior vice president of Aftermarket at DTNA. “The HoloLens technology could be a game-changer for driving 24-hour or less repair turnaround, reducing the training time for technicians, as well as time spent in the service bay focused on vehicle repair and throughput.”

DTNA employee, Laura Kinkle tries HoloLens technology during company testing (Image courtesy of Daimler)

Further trials will be held to determine if the HoloLens platform can be fully adapted to DTNA’s aftermarket needs. The company has not released a timeline as to when the technology will be deployed to its dealer partners.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Previous articleTechnology Adoption During A Pandemic
Next articleMicro Bird: Electrification, Growth and Efficiency

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Micro Bird: Electrification, Growth and Efficiency

DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec — The addition of the new wing at Micro Bird’s Drummondville plant is now in full operation. This important investment allows the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Atlanta Public Schools Adopts CalAmp’s School Bus Tracking Technology to Improve Student Transportation Experience

ATLANTA, Ga. and IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced one of the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Innovative School Bus Technology is Forever Preserved as Part of American History in National Museum

WASHINGTON D.C./ TOLEDO, Ohio — The heart-warming story of Andrew Gardner, Director of Marketing at Gardian Angel, LLC is now selected, archived, and preserved...
Read more
Industry Releases

‘Let’s Remember Adam’ Campaign Marks Anniversary of Student’s Death with Monumental School Bus Safety Program Launch

MATTAWA, Ontario — Let’s Remember Adam, in partnership with BusPatrol, proudly announced the launch of BusPatrol’s school bus safety program in Mattawa, Ontario on...
Read more
Industry Releases

Lion Electric and FLO | AddEnergie Deepen their Collaboration with New Reseller Agreement

MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, Canada — Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today a new chapter...
Read more
Industry Releases

First Student, NextEra Energy Resources Agree to Jointly Pursue Electrification of Thousands of School Vehicles Across the U.S. and Canada

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — First Student, Inc., First Transit, Inc., and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC today announced they have entered into a framework agreement...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
24 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.