Electric School Bus Charging Project Celebrated with “Most Innovative Interconnection Award”

NEW YORK, N.Y.- The Mobility House and New York City School Bus Umbrella Services (NYCSBUS) have been honored with the Consolidated Edison (Con Edison) “Most Innovative Interconnection Award” for their pioneering electric school bus infrastructure project at Zerega Avenue Depot in the Bronx. Representatives from The Mobility House and NYCSBUS accepted the award at the 2024 Con Edison E-Mobility Awards at the utility provider’s headquarters in New York.

This is the second award The Mobility House and NYCSBUS have earned for their collaboration, after the 2023 Transportation Power Player Award from SEPA. The project team will deploy 25 EPA-funded zero-emission electric school buses equipped with advanced smart charging technology across New York City, with 14 located at NYCSBUS’ Zerega Avenue Depot. The project will provide educational benefits for school bus operators and districts throughout the region, and the project team includes World Resources Institute, CALSTART, Bronx Community College, New York League of Conservation Voters, and South Bronx Unite.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Con Edison. In demonstrating this innovative technological approach, using ALM to optimize utility infrastructure, we are setting a precedent for fleet operators with power-constrained sites in New York and across the country.” Gregor Hintler, CEO, North America, The Mobility House.

The Mobility House, acting as the technical lead, worked with NYCSBUS and Con Edison to identify the available power capacity at the Zerega Avenue depot. Using their proprietary Charging Simulation tool, The Mobility House determined that NYCSBUS could reliably operate 14 electric bus routes without exceeding 80 kW, the maximum EV charging load limit available at this site. The automated load management (ALM) feature of ChargePilot enables NYCSBUS to safely install 14 electric bus chargers, one for each bus, totaling 268 kW of nameplate capacity on the 80 kW limit. This marks the first implementation of an oversubscribed site using ALM within Con Edison’s service territory.

Without the use of ALM, the Zerega depot would have been limited to charging only 4 buses on its 80 kW connection. The use of the ALM function of The Mobility House’s industry-leading charge management system, ChargePilot, allowed NYCSBUS to maximize their existing utility infrastructure, avoid the cost of a utility upgrade, and accelerate the installation of their electric bus charging equipment.

“This project is a testament to what can be achieved when innovative technology meets determined collaboration. We are not only advancing our commitment to sustainability but also improving the daily lives of countless students and communities in the Bronx. We are immensely proud of this recognition and look forward to expanding our electric bus fleet further.” Matt Berlin, CEO, NYCSBUS.

Alison Kling, Department Manager of E-Mobility Infrastructure Programs at Con Edison, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, “The success of this project demonstrates the power of technology to push the boundaries of what’s possible in electric mobility. By working together to safely optimize EV chargers on a power-constrained site, we have developed a model that can be replicated across our service territory and beyond, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

About The Mobility House:

The goal of The Mobility House is to shape an emission-free energy and mobility future. We integrate vehicle batteries into the power grid using intelligent charging and energy solutions. The technology company was founded in 2009 and operates globally from its sites in Munich, Zurich, Paris, Singapore and Belmont (CA). As a neutral supplier, we work together with charging equipment manufacturers, installation companies, back-end system operators, energy suppliers and automobile manufacturers. Our proprietary EV Aggregation Platform forms the technological foundation for our intelligent charging and energy management system, ChargePilot, and the smart charging tariff, eyond, that makes charging affordable while also stabilizing the power grids and markets.