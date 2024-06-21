Switzer-CARTY Transportation Acquires Parkhurst Transportation

BELLEVILLE, Canada – We are delighted to announce that Switzer-CARTY Transportation has acquired Parkhurst Transportation located in Belleville, Ontario. The closing date of the acquisition is June 21, 2024.

The Parkhurst Transportation story is one of a dedicated, community oriented and fourth generation family owned business. In 1957, Mr. Alvin and Mrs. Audrey Parkhurst were instrumental in starting the Special Needs Children’s Association. They had a Down syndrome son, Gregory, and along with other families in the Belleville area wanted opportunities for their children to learn.

The first bus was donated by the Junior Red Cross and both Audrey and Alvin volunteered as drivers at the time. As the student population and the demand increased, Alvin acquired a Pontiac station wagon and then continued to expand. When special needs transportation was taken over by the local school board, there was further expansion and began servicing more students with special needs. Audrey and Alvin’s youngest son, Jim, joined the business at an early age and helped operate Parkhurst Transportation for over forty-two (42) years, until his passing in November 2010.

Jim’s wife, Brenda, joined the family business in 1974. Over the years, many family members have worked for the company including some of Alvin’s siblings as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The entire Parkhurst Transportation team will remain with the company and continue working with the Switzer-CARTY team.

Jim Switzer, President and CEO of Switzer-CARTY Transportation said, “When we first began to have discussions with Parkhurst Transportation, it became apparent right away the passion the family has for their people, customers and community. They have worked hard to build an outstanding reputation and whether it is the business they are conducting or the charities they are supporting, we knew this company would be a tremendous fit with the Switzer-CARTY culture”.

Jim Switzer further emphasized, the staff of Parkhurst Transportation will remain in place to serve the community of Belleville, We look forward to working alongside, Brenda, Sherry, Steve and the rest of the team to provide the highest level of transportation services available.

About Switzer-CARTY:

Switzer-CARTY was founded in 2011 by Jim Switzer and Doug Carty, two veteran transportation and school bus industry executives. The company provides scheduled and charter services to a diverse set of customers across Ontario. With quality of service and respect for the dignity of its employees central to its operations, Switzer-CARTY has earned a stellar reputation for delivering on-time service, keeping children safe, and treating employees and stakeholders with respect. In 2021, Switzer-CARTY added Terramont Infrastructure Partners, Manulife Investment Management and Siemens Financial Services to its ownership structure. To learn more, please visit www.switzer-carty.com

For further information, please contact Rich Bagdonas, Vice President of Business Development, Switzer-CARTY Transportation, (289) 288-1366 x 121.