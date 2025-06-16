Ewing Marion Kauffman School Picks Transfinder

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Ewing Marion Kauffman School in Missouri has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students.

Located in Kansas City, the Ewing Marion Kauffman School is a free public charter school serving students in middle school and high school on its three-school campus.

In addition to PLUS, Ewing Marion Kauffman School purchased additional Transfinder solutions, such as: Transfinder Hardware, driver app Wayfinder, parent app Stopfinder and Viewfinder, which gives users a bird’s eye view of the district’s transportation operation.

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella welcomed Ewing Marion Kauffman School to the Transfinder family.

“We are so happy to have Ewing Marion Kauffman School as a client.” Civitella said. “Large and small districts alike benefit from having this powerful tool that that has Artificial Intelligence Optimization embedded in it. Because it is highly customizable, districts like the Ewing Marion Kauffman School can tailor their experience to their individual needs.”

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a global leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, has been on Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” list for 12 years. The software and hardware company has received numerous awards, including Best Software, Best Hardware and Best Safety Technology. In addition, Transfinder has repeatedly won Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Companies to Work for accolades. Transfinder develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Transfinder also launched Patrolfinder policing technology to assist law enforcement. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com