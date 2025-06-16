School Bus Seatbelt Law Appears Imminent in Illinois

New legislation affecting future school bus safety across Illinois could add pressure to already constrained school transportation budgets.

Senate Bill 191, passed by the Illinois General Assembly last month, requires all new school buses manufactured after July 1, 2031, be equipped with three-point seat belts. The bill does not require school bus drivers or aides to ensure students wear the occupant restraint systems or to provide training on their usage.

The legislation now sits on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. Under Illinois law, he has 60 calendar days to act. If no action is taken within that time frame, the bill automatically becomes law. This process is outlined in the Illinois Constitution and ensures that a passed bill cannot be blocked through executive inaction—a notable contrast to the federal system.

It is doubtful Pritzker veto the bill and force a three-fifths vote in both chambers to override. It passed unanimously in the House and secure three-times more yes votes than no votes in the Senate.

That is due in part to pushing back the original compliance date three years from Jan. 1, 2028.

Supporters say the measure improves student safety and aligns school buses with modern standards. Critics warn that installing seatbelts will increase costs for school districts already struggling to meet current demand, potentially reducing the number of students they can transport.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says adding three-point seatbelts to school buses can cost between $5,500 and $7,500 per bus depending on size, while other research estimates the cost to exceed $10,000.

