First Student Acquires Barr Bus Lines

PAKEMHAM, Ontario — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation and school bus electrification, announces the acquisition of Barr Bus Lines.

The acquisition represents the latest acquisition for First Student, joining the company’s Ontario operations with more than 4,000 school buses on the road every school day

“First Student is proud to have decades of school transportation experience in Canada to provide the best start and finish to each school day. Barr Bus Lines is a natural fit with their dedication to safety,” said First Student President John Kenning. “We are looking forward to seeing our new student passengers in the fall.”

The acquisition is First Student’s sixth in Canada in less than two years. In addition, in May 2021, the company announced an order of 260 electric school buses, all of which will be deployed in Quebec.

Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction is subject to applicable contractual and regulatory approvals.

About First Student, Inc.

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com