Wednesday, August 3, 2022
BorgWarner Acquires Rhombus Energy Solutions

- Complements existing BorgWarner European charging footprint to accelerate organic growth and adds North American regional presence to charging business - Supports expansion in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) DC Fast Charging and enabling software market - Leverages BorgWarner’s strength and capabilities across quality, engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and sales

By Ryan Gray

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today announced that it has acquired Rhombus Energy Solutions.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Rhombus offers V2G and Underwriters Laboratory-certified charging. Rhombus supplies its patented technology to EV OEMs, including Proterra, and charging and grid service providers.

The transaction has an enterprise value of up to $185 million, which is being funded primarily with cash balances. Approximately $130 million was delivered at closing and up to $55 million could be paid in the form of contingent payments over the next three years.

“The technology that Rhombus brings expands BorgWarner’s electric vehicle portfolio in North America and complements our existing European charging business. This transaction supports our Charging Forward strategy and strengthens our electric vehicle positioning as we look to power the entire propulsion system from grid to wheels,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner. “As a supplier to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets, we are not only delivering innovative technology for electric drivetrains, but we are also focused on supporting certain key elements of the infrastructure for electric mobility, including charging.”

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

