Forest River Bus & Van Expands Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence and Customer Support Nationwide

GOSHEN, Ind. — Forest River Bus & Van, a division of Forest River, Inc., is proud to

announce a series of leadership advancements aimed at strengthening operations,

enhancing the customer experience, and supporting long-term growth.

Forest River has named Douglas Wright as President of its Bus, Van, and Marine divisions. With more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry, Wright is known for his strategic leadership, operational expertise, and commitment to customer service.

“This company was built by people who care deeply about what they do—and who they do it for,” Wright said. “Our responsibility now is to carry that legacy forward while continuing to refine and elevate the customer journey.

Supporting that vision is longtime Forest River leader Mike Terlep, newly appointed as Director of Sales for the Bus division. Terlep will lead all sales efforts across government, commercial, and dealer channels in North America. With a strong foundation in both RV and commercial transportation, he brings decades of hands-on experience and a reputation for being dependable and dealer focused.

“There’s no substitute for consistency and follow-through,” Terlep said. “We’ve built a strong foundation, and I’m excited to help carry that forward, ensuring every agency, fleet, and dealer experiences the strength of our commitment.”

But this expansion goes beyond titles. It’s about reimagining what service looks like at every step from initial order to years after delivery. To do that, Forest River has introduced two new roles focused on aligning the ownership experience with the operational precision behind each build.

• Ryan Lamb has been named Director of Customer Experience, leading efforts to

bring greater continuity, speed, and clarity to every customer touchpoint. With

nearly two decades in commercial vehicle manufacturing, Lamb understands how

critical it is to get things right the first time and keep them running right long after.

• On the dealer side, Matt Steele has been named Director of Dealer Experience. With a background in product development, dealer operations, and customer service, Steele’s mission is to make it easier than ever for Forest River’s network of dealers to succeed.

Together, these leadership moves reinforce what has always set Forest River apart: its people, its partnerships, and its purpose.