STN EXPO West Attendees Can ‘Bet on Yourself, Bet on Your Team’

The upcoming STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, will feature an innovative two-hour interactive session following the Trade Show, designed to empower school transportation leaders.

Scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, the “Bet on Yourself, Bet on Your Team” panel will provide a unique opportunity for professionals to explore leadership development through dynamic roundtable discussions. The facilitators are three of the industry’s foremost leaders: Nicole Portee, associate superintendent for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina; Teresa Fleming, chief operating officer and executive director of transportation for Philadelphia School District in Pennsylvania; and Quanika Dukes-Spruill, executive director of transportation for Newark Board of Education in New Jersey.

Portee and Fleming are also former STN Transportation Director of the Year award winners.

The session will be divided into two distinct segments. The first hour focuses on personal leadership growth, challenging participants to examine their individual leadership styles, career trajectories and professional networking strategies. The second hour shifts to team development, exploring succession planning, team building, and creating effective organizational structures.

Advertisement

Portee, Fleming and Dukes-Spruill will facilitate interactive activities, including metaphor-based discussions and fill-in-the-blank leadership tools. Attendees can expect a highly engaging experience that goes beyond traditional conference presentations, with opportunities for real-time dialogue and collaborative learning.

Participants will have the additional bonus of professional headshot photography, allowing them to capture their leadership moment while gaining valuable insights into personal and professional growth strategies.

The session represents a departure from standard conference breakouts following the Trade Show, promising a more interactive and meaningful professional development experience for school transportation professionals.

Register today for STN EXPO West, which runs July 11-16 at the Peppermill Resort.

Related: Technology Adoption, Utilization Panel Discussion Planned for STN EXPO West

Related: New Electrical Systems Diagnosis Technician Training Offered at STN EXPO West

Related: WATCH: Fire Expert to Lead School Bus Evacuation Training at STN EXPO West

Related: STN EXPO West to Feature ‘Routing 101’ Seminar