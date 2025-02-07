Friday, February 7, 2025
Industry Releases

Forest River Recognized as Ford 2024 Top Volume Account in RV, Bus & Van Sectors

ELKHART, Ind. – Forest River, Inc., a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles, pontoons, cargo trailers, buses and vans, is proud to announce its recognition as Ford Motor Company’s Top Sold Volume Account in both the Bus and Mobility and Motorhome segments for 2024. This prestigious accomplishment marks the second consecutive year earning this distinction for Forest River RV and continues a remarkable streak for Forest River Bus & Van, which has achieved this milestone every year since 2006.

This achievement underscores the strength of Forest River’s long-standing partnership with Ford and reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative transportation and recreation solutions to customers. Collaborating with Ford has enabled Forest River, Inc. to equip customers with reliable vehicles that offer safety and superior performance.

“We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized as Ford’s top volume account in these key segments,” said David Wright, Co-CEO of Forest River, Inc. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams. Together, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring our customers receive the best vehicles on the market.”

“We’re committed to further strengthening our relationship with Ford and continuing to set industry benchmarks in both sectors,” said Doug Gaeddert, Co-CEO of Forest River, Inc. “Forest River and Ford are two trusted names, and together we are building a new level of expectation and performance for our customers.”

About Forest River Inc.
Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company.

