In a workshop titled Fit for Duty: Setting Realistic Expectations for School Bus Drivers of Students with Special Needs, industry veterans explored the challenges and nuances of finding and retaining drivers equipped to meet the needs of students with disabilities during the Transporting Students with Disabilities (TSD) and Special Needs Conference in November.

The session featured Alexandra Robinson, a 34-year education veteran who has served as a special education teacher and executive director of the Office of Pupil Transportation in New York City; David Johnson, Iowa Association for Pupil Transportation executive director; William Tousley, a Farmington, Michigan Public Schools bus driver trainer; and Lorena Valenzi, head bus driver trainer from the Shenendehowa Central School District in New York.

Panelists began with the premise that the correct fit for a driver for students with disabilities or special needs is “more than just a good hire” in an era when a shortage of drivers can easily lead to a quantity-vs.-quality tug of war.

Tousley, who joked that after 48 years in the transportation business he is “starting to like it,” said despite perpetual driver shortages, hiring practices must center around drivers who are best qualified to safely transport children with special needs. “What really matters is how we take care of the kids,” he said.

Others also acknowledged the difficulties of balancing the immediate need for quantity with the critical need for quality in hiring. As Tousley noted, “It’s harder to get rid of people than to hire them,” making the initial selection process crucial. Valenzi described how her district’s office staff, including mechanics, often step in to cover routes, raising concerns about operational decision-making when key personnel are behind the wheel.

Robinson stressed the importance of hiring drivers who are not only physically fit but emotionally and mentally prepared for the unique challenges of transporting students with special needs. “We must separate the behavior from the passenger,” she explained, emphasizing that the role requires patience, adaptability and empathy.

Robinson noted that children’s behaviors and attitudes have changed over the years, which necessitates changes in driver qualifications and traits. “Have kids stayed the same? They have not,” she said, highlighting the need for flexible training tailored to various applicant backgrounds, whether they come from military, factory or corporate settings.

Training emerged as a central theme, particularly for emergency preparedness in the wake of a 2017 Riverside (Iowa) School District tragedy in which a driver was physically unable to escape a bus fire that also claimed a student’s life.

Panelists underscored the importance of agility tests, routine camera reviews and open communication with parents and school staff. “We can’t guarantee the safety of children in emergencies unless we practice with them,” said Robinson. She added that cameras should be celebrated as tools to ensure safety and accountability.

Tousley reflected on the trust placed in drivers: “In what other industry can you pull up in a big vehicle, and they’ll give you, their kids?”

Panelists stressed the critical role drivers play in fostering community trust and bridging the gap between transportation and education.

Finding the right fit for drivers goes beyond hiring. Robinson urged districts to reassess existing staff and address those whose attitudes or inflexibility hinder the team. “If you hesitate to say you want this person driving a child, they shouldn’t be there,” she asserted.

The session also reinforced the concept that school transportation is an extension of the classroom. “We’re here to make a difference in kids’ lives,” Tousley said. From greeting students warmly to understanding their daily struggles, drivers can positively impact children’s school experiences.

Panelists agreed that by fostering patience, flexibility and strong communication, transportation departments can better support students with special needs while maintaining a high standard of service even in the face of persistent driver shortages.

