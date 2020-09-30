Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home Industry Releases GreenPower Adds ABC Bus as Authorized Dealer in NY Market
Industry Releases

GreenPower Adds ABC Bus as Authorized Dealer in NY Market

Agreement provides for 100 GreenPower vehicles to be purchased by ABC over next 36 months; Partnership to capitalize on lucrative funding for zero-emission vehicles in NY State; Deliveries to start in 2020

Los Angeles, Calif. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced a formal dealership agreement with ABC Bus, Inc. (“ABC”) that will cover the State of New York. The agreement provides for 100 vehicles to be purchased by ABC over the next 36 months including the purchase of two EV Stars within thirty days.

ABC was founded in 1950 and has 10 locations with over 500 employees across the United States. GreenPower and ABC are poised to capitalize on the various funding programs across the state of New York including the clean trucks NYSERDA program and the New York Voucher Incentive Program which provides incentives for up to $100,000 of the purchase price for Class 4 battery-electric trucks and transit buses and up to $90,000 of the purchase price for Class 4 battery electric school and shuttle buses.

“The State of New York has set an ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. Transportation is the low-hanging fruit and New York can immediately begin making progress towards this goal by deploying GreenPower zero-emissions vehicles within their fleets,” stated Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. “By partnering with ABC in this territory, our future customers will be taken care of by one of the most respected transportation solutions providers in the country. We are excited to hit the ground running with initial deliveries beginning this year and expected to accelerate thereafter in early 2021.”

Part of the NYSERDA and the New York Voucher Incentive Programs require a physical location and service support component to be eligible to access funding. After several months of working through the logistics of bringing on a new dealer for this territory, GreenPower and ABC are ready to begin aggressively pursuing this market.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a double-decker.  GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions.  GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower’s business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower’s operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “upon”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, such as whether GreenPower will be successful in securing orders from this agreement or whether vouchers are available at the time of the purchase of these vehicles. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Copyright 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

 

 

Previous articleKrapf COO Jim Folkes Announces Retirement
Next articleComments Sought on Additional Smoking Ban on California School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Krapf COO Jim Folkes Announces Retirement

Editor’s note -- The following announcement is from Blake Krapf, chief executive officer of the Krapf Group: WEST CHESTER, Pa. — It is with mixed...
Read more
Industry Releases

Samsara and Edulog Announce Integrated Solution for Student Transportation

As the academic year starts amid COVID-19 concerns, school districts around the country are being challenged to provide students with safe, reliable access to...
Read more
Industry Releases

Bendix Tech Tips: Preventative Maintenance of Automatic Slack Adjusters

ELYRIA, Ohio — Time and miles: Both seem to roll by more quickly than we realize. Consider six months, 1,800 operating hours, or 50,000...
Read more
Industry Releases

Valeo Equips Buses and Coaches with a Health Shield Capable of Eliminating More than 95% of Viruses

PARIS, France — Valeo has developed the world's most powerful air sterilization system for bus and coach cabins. Upon activation, the system eliminates, in...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Announces Gateway Integrations, Adds New Partnership with Leading Telematics and Fleet Management Providers

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), a producer of International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and...
Read more
Industry Releases

PERC Resource Highlights Maintenance Advantages of Propane Autogas

WASHINGTON — To highlight the ease of propane autogas vehicle maintenance, the Propane Education & Research Council released a new online resource for fleet...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.