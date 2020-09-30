GreenPower Adds ABC Bus as Authorized Dealer in NY Market

Los Angeles, Calif. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced a formal dealership agreement with ABC Bus, Inc. (“ABC”) that will cover the State of New York. The agreement provides for 100 vehicles to be purchased by ABC over the next 36 months including the purchase of two EV Stars within thirty days.

ABC was founded in 1950 and has 10 locations with over 500 employees across the United States. GreenPower and ABC are poised to capitalize on the various funding programs across the state of New York including the clean trucks NYSERDA program and the New York Voucher Incentive Program which provides incentives for up to $100,000 of the purchase price for Class 4 battery-electric trucks and transit buses and up to $90,000 of the purchase price for Class 4 battery electric school and shuttle buses.

“The State of New York has set an ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. Transportation is the low-hanging fruit and New York can immediately begin making progress towards this goal by deploying GreenPower zero-emissions vehicles within their fleets,” stated Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. “By partnering with ABC in this territory, our future customers will be taken care of by one of the most respected transportation solutions providers in the country. We are excited to hit the ground running with initial deliveries beginning this year and expected to accelerate thereafter in early 2021.”

Part of the NYSERDA and the New York Voucher Incentive Programs require a physical location and service support component to be eligible to access funding. After several months of working through the logistics of bringing on a new dealer for this territory, GreenPower and ABC are ready to begin aggressively pursuing this market.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a double-decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements