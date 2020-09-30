Thursday, October 1, 2020
Krapf COO Jim Folkes Announces Retirement

Editor’s note — The following announcement is from Blake Krapf, chief executive officer of the Krapf Group:

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — It is with mixed emotions that we announce the retirement of our friend and colleague, Jim Folkes, effective October 1, 2020. Jim has 30+ years of experience in the school transportation industry, which includes twenty years with Laidlaw International, Inc. (now First Group, PLC). His name became familiar to many in the school bus arena as his career took him and his family to New Jersey, Georgia, and Illinois before they settled in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Jim joined Krapf School Bus in 2010 as the Vice President of Operations. His unpretentious, engaging demeanor and discerning integrity was an excellent fit for our organization, and he quickly gained the respect and trust of our customers and employees.

In 2014, Jim was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role he tactfully lead the daily operations of our entire Krapf School Bus division, which at the time spanned four states. His amazing vision sustained his focus on planning, developing and implementing corporate strategies and programs to support company objectives and business growth. He promoted excellence in customer-relationship management and service excellence.

Through Jim’s ability to re-energize human capital, drive change and establish focus, the Krapf organization experienced a renewed commitment to its Operations Excellence Program, which aligns the entire company for growth and development. Jim is a fun-loving individual and quite naturally lived our Core Values every day. He has been a mentor to many and is clearly the epitome of one who leads by example. Although we will miss our daily interactions with him, and in particular his wit and zest for doing the right thing, he is not closing the door completely. Jim will continue to share his expertise by lending us a hand on special projects from time to time.

We wish Jim and his lovely wife, Elaine, well during their new-found free time. If you care to send a note to Jim, please mail it to the attention of Anne Taylor, Krapf School Bus, 1030
Andrew Drive, West Chester, PA 19380, or email a message to ataylor@krapfbus.com. Jim would love to hear from you.

About Krapf Group

Krapf School Bus is a family-owned and operated transportation business established in 1942, by George Krapf, Jr., to provide pupil transportation for the local municipalities. Initially operating with two school buses, the company has grown and expanded, not only in size but also in scope and diversity. Krapf School Bus is now one of the largest private providers of contracted school bus transportation in the nation, with operations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. To learn more about Krapf Group visit https://www.krapfbus.com/.

 

