Heliox, A Siemens Business, Announces Heliox 44 kW V2G Package DC Charger

Heliox, A Siemens Business, is proud to announce its Heliox 44 kW V2G charger, a next-generation, all-in-one DC fast charging system engineered to meet the evolving needs of today’s electric vehicle (EV) fleets. Purpose-built for versatility and future-readiness, the Heliox 44 kW V2G delivers intelligent vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality, empowering fleet operators to maximize ROI while supporting energy resilience and sustainability goals.

The Heliox 44 kW V2G sets a new standard in fleet charging by providing robust bidirectional charging and discharging capability, allowing vehicles to return energy to the grid, lower operational costs, and play a pivotal role in local grid stability. With a powerful 44 kW output, the charger enables fast, efficient transitions for high-utilization fleets, optimizing uptime while supporting both networked and standalone operation. ISO 15118-20 and SAE J2847 compliance ensures broad compatibility EVs of today and tomorrow, while compact, all-in-one design allows for seamless installation across a range of facility layouts.

Operators benefit from flexible AC input settings, adjustable from 15A to 56A, making deployment possible even in locations with limited power supply. The NEMA 3R-rated enclosure delivers dependable performance indoors or outdoors, with wall-mount and pedestal options to accommodate varied site requirements. For intuitive fleet management, the Heliox 44 kW V2G features a LED indicating real-time EV State of Charge (SoC) and 7-inch LCD display for charging session information.

The charger’s advanced programmability enables time-of-use charging and scheduled energy transfers, unlocking energy cost savings for fleet managers. With V2G energy sales, operators can generate new revenue streams by selling surplus energy back to the grid. This technology also strengthens operational continuity, allowing vehicle batteries to provide backup power during outages. In addition, the system is designed, manufactured, and tested in the United States, making it fully compliant with the Buy America Act and eligible for government projects. A comprehensive suite of safety certifications, including UL 2202, UL 1741 SB, UL 9741, further demonstrates Heliox’s commitment to compliance and reliability.

With multiple cable length options (5m, 7m), robust communication features such as OCPP (1.6J and 2.0.1, ready for 2.1), Ethernet and 4G cellular connectivity, and preventative maintenance support, the Heliox 44 kW V2G is truly designed for long-term dependability. Fleet operators enjoy peace of mind with a 24-month warranty and the backing of a U.S.-based support team. With operating temperature capacity from -22°F to 122°F and an altitude rating up to 2,000 meters, the charger is ready for deployment across a broad spectrum of geographical and climate conditions.

The Heliox 44 kW V2G charger redefines what’s possible for EV fleets, delivering rapid charging, enhanced energy flexibility, and new potential for operational savings. For modern fleet operators, it represents a smart investment in efficiency, resilience, and the future of intelligent mobility.

About Heliox, A Siemens Business

