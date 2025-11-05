Applications Open for Grant Program Equipping Students with In-Demand Propane Autogas Skills

RICHMOND, Va.– As fleets continue to shift away from diesel and toward cleaner, reliable energy sources, a new generation of skilled automotive service technicians is needed to maintain alternative fuel vehicles, like those running on propane autogas. The Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program, offered by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), is providing schools across the country with valuable training and resources needed to prepare students to work on propane autogas buses, trucks, vans, and more.

This innovative grant program provides U.S. educational institutions with up to $7,500 in funding to integrate propane-specific curriculum and equipment into their existing automotive training programs. The goal is to equip students with real-world experience maintaining and servicing vehicles powered by propane autogas. These skills are increasingly in demand as more fleets turn to propane autogas to reduce emissions and costs while maintaining operational efficiency.

“The Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program gives students an opportunity to learn these technologies in-depth, preparing them for successful careers after graduation supporting fleets that are increasingly turning to propane autogas,” said Joel Stutheit, senior manager of autogas business development at PERC. “This program also supports fleet owners by building a pipeline of talented and qualified technicians who can keep propane autogas trucks, vans, and buses on the road for years to come.”

Now in its second year, the grant program has already supported 24 schools in 16 states, training hundreds of students to inspect, service, and maintain propane autogas engine systems. Each participating school receives propane-specific curriculum, as well as funding to purchase propane autogas training equipment and to send an instructor to a “Train the Trainer” course. Eligible institutions must already offer an automotive program.

Today, more than 60,000 propane autogas vehicles are in operation across the United States, providing dependable service to transit agencies, delivery companies, emergency response fleets, utility crews, and more. Propane autogas is not only reliable but also clean, producing up to 96 percent fewer nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than diesel. It offers lower fuel and maintenance costs, supports better air quality, and contributes to more consistent uptime.

“Enhanced curricula made possible by the Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program have given both students and schools a leg up,” Stutheit said. “Schools are able to expand their course offerings without increasing costs to students, while students gain new, valuable skill sets that position them for long-term success in a rapidly changing transportation industry.”

The application window is open through December 19. To learn more about the grant program or to apply, visit propane.com/autogasgrantprogram.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.