Hendrickson Launches the Newest Advancements in STEERTEK NXT at International

WOODRIDGE, ILL. – Hendrickson announces the official launch of the newest advancements in STEERTEK NXT steer axles on International RH, LT, and MV series trucks and IC Bus CE series buses, expanding the reach of Hendrickson’s next-generation axle technology to even more of the commercial vehicle market. Weight optimization was designed into every component, from axle seat and knuckle castings to axle beam refinements. Proudly fabricated and assembled in the U.S.A., this innovative axle design provides up to 25 pounds of additional weight savings compared to the previous generation, while maintaining its advantages in serviceability, dependability, and maintenance for today’s demanding fleet operations.

With this launch, Hendrickson has expanded its limited warranty coverage for STEERTEK NXT axles with rated capacities of up to 14,600 pounds. The existing 10-year, 1-million-mile limited structural warranty still covers the axle and kingpin assembly, steering arm assembly, and knuckle assemblies. Now, additional warranty coverage on kingpin bushings, kingpin wear, thrust bearings, tie rods, and tie rod ends is included for 5 years or 750,000 miles*.

“The expansion of our STEERTEK NXT advancements to International reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that provide value to fleets,” said Sean Whitfield, Director of Marketing at Hendrickson. “This axle is built to go the distance while making service easier and less frequent, which is a win for both fleets and technicians.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Proudly fabricated and assembled in the U.S.A.

Premium value steer axle at International

Weight savings for improved efficiency and payload capacity

Extended recommended service intervals to help reduce maintenance downtime

Two-piece knuckles for easier, more cost-effective service

Exceptional dependability backed by years of performance in commercial vehicle applications

Superior warranty coverage

*Refer to Hendrickson’s updated STEERTEK NXT/STEERTEK axle warranty statement for complete terms, conditions, and limitations

For more information on the latest STEERTEK NXT axle, visit Hendrickson – STEERTEK NXT / Fabricated Front Steer Axle.

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry. Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, IL., USA, continues to meet the needs of the transportation industry for more than 110 years. Visit Hendrickson at www.hendrickson-intl.com.