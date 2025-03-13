HopSkipDrive Announces Four New Safety Initiatives to Improve Student Transportation

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – HopSkipDrive, a technology company solving complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care, today announced four new safety initiatives designed to further enhance the company’s commitment to safe, reliable student transportation.

Following the recently released sixth annual Safety Report, which highlighted that 99.7% of rides in 2024 were completed without a safety-related concern, HopSkipDrive is introducing new measures to improve critical aspects of student transportation safety.

“These innovations reflect our data-driven approach in continuously improving the student transportation experience from end-to-end,” said Jen Brandenburger, SVP of Safety at HopSkipDrive. “Each initiative addresses a specific aspect of our platform, but together they represent our holistic approach to safety and our commitment to relentlessly raising the bar.”

The four new safety initiatives include:

1. CareDriver Trends – Recently launched, this significant update to CareDriver ride insights replaces previous weekly Success Cards with comprehensive metrics on cancellations, on-time arrivals, missed check-ins, telematics scores, and more – all accessible whenever CareDrivers need them, directly within the app. Located in a new dashboard, CareDriver Trends consolidates safety and experience indicators into an easy-to-understand trends rating, helping CareDrivers further improve their safety and receive actionable insights into their driving behavior.

2. Improved Must be Met Process – For rides where a responsible adult must be present at drop-off, HopSkipDrive is introducing a significant update that will introduce more structured protocols and bring greater clarity and consistency for parents, school staff, and CareDrivers. Ride Organizers will be able to define authorized individual groups and select specific verification requirements, while simplified protocol options for both Ride Organizers and authorized responsible adults at drop-off (meet at car, meet at door, meet inside) will appear in the Ride Organizer and CareDriver apps.

3. Customized Trauma-Informed Training with The National Organization for Victim Assistance – This new partnership with NOVA (National Organization for Victim Assistance) will implement specialized trauma-informed training for Trust & Safety and Safe Ride Support teams. With over 45 years of experience, NOVA stands as the nation’s longest-serving victim assistance organization, bringing unparalleled expertise in compassionate care and support to help further strengthen HopSkipDrive’s ability to better serve students with diverse needs. This new training will be implemented later this year.

4. Dedicated Rider Support Line – Recently launched as a pilot program in the Bay Area, this feature provides riders with direct access to the Safe Ride Support team through a text message sent before each ride, containing a phone number they can call if needed. Riders can connect directly with a member of the team who can provide immediate assistance, offer guidance during their ride, or help resolve any issues that may arise. This pilot will expand to additional markets throughout the course of the year.

At the heart of these initiatives lies a fundamental belief that innovation in safety isn’t just about metrics, it’s about unlocking educational access and opportunity. With each new feature, program, and protocol enhancement, HopSkipDrive strengthens the bridge connecting students to their potential. These improvements build upon the company’s 50+ existing safety products and features, reflecting the reality that reliable transportation is foundational to ensuring students have access to the educational opportunities they deserve. As HopSkipDrive continues evolving its safety framework, the mission remains clear: to create opportunity for all through mobility.

About HopSkipDrive:

HopSkipDrive is a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care. HopSkipDrive is modernizing the $30 billion school transportation industry through two core solutions: a care-centered transportation marketplace and industry-leading routing software, RouteWise AI. HopSkipDrive’s marketplace supplements school buses and existing transportation options by connecting kids to highly vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses in local communities. RouteWise AI helps schools and districts address critical challenges, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive has supported over 10,000 schools across 17 states, with over 600 school district partners. More than five million rides over 95 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.