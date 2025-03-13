Diga-Talk Solutions: A New Era of Innovation and Communication

JOLIET, Ill., – After more than 25 years of delivering reliable and innovative communication solutions, A Beep, LLC is excited to announce its official rebranding as Diga-Talk Solutions. This transformation marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, nationwide two-way digital communication services and solutions for an ever-changing horizon in two-way communication and beyond.

Diga-Talk Solutions will serve as the umbrella brand for all Diga-Talk+ and School-Radio products and services, integrating its renowned customer support with an expanded suite of offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

“We are excited to introduce Diga-Talk Solutions as the next step in our company’s journey,” said Michael Ippolito, COO of Diga-Talk Solutions. “This rebranding represents our dedication to advancing communication technology while maintaining the exceptional service and reliability our customers trust.”

Enhanced Capabilities for the Future

With this rebrand, Diga-Talk Solutions introduces a broader range of communication services, including:

Turnkey PoC Solutions – Fully integrated Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) systems.

Standalone PoC Servers – Custom server solutions for independent communication networks.

Multi-Carrier SIMs for PoC – Seamless connectivity across multiple networks.

AI Voice Analytics with VoiceBrain – Intelligent voice analysis for improved efficiency.

Over-the-Top App Support – Enhanced functionality for select communication devices.

Interoperability – Greater compatibility with existing systems.

Meet Us at IWCE 2025

Diga-Talk Solutions is excited to showcase its latest innovations at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, March 19-20, 2025. Attendees can visit Booth #247 to experience firsthand how Diga-Talk Solutions is redefining digital communications with its advanced PoC technology, AI-powered analytics, and seamless nationwide connectivity. Industry professionals are encouraged to stop by and explore how these solutions can enhance their communication strategies.

Diga-Talk Solutions remains committed to delivering superior digital communication solutions to businesses across industries. This rebranding reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach and ongoing mission to keep teams connected, no matter where they operate.

For more information about Diga-Talk Solutions and its enhanced services, visit www.digatalksolutions.com.

About Diga-Talk Solutions

Founded in 1996 as A Beep, LLC, the company has grown into a leader in digital two-way communications. Since 2017, its Diga-Talk Plus brand has provided advanced Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions, helping businesses streamline communication with nationwide coverage. Now, as Diga-Talk Solutions, the company continues to innovate, offering next-generation communication tools designed for reliability, efficiency, and nationwide connectivity.