HopSkipDrive Protects Student Learning Time by Solving the Transportation “Timing Gap”

LOS ANGELES, Calif. —HopSkipDrive, a leading technology company partnering with

school districts to get kids to school more quickly, safely, and easily than anyone else, today announced advancements to its “on-time engine” designed to simplify the school day. By blending nearly a decade of Google Maps integration with real-world operational data, HopSkipDrive has achieved a meaningful reduction in lateness and early arrivals, ensuring students spend more time in the classroom and less time in transit.

While standard navigation gets a driver to a street address, student transportation requires navigating the “Timing Gap”—the complex minutes spent inside school loops and pickup lanes. For the students who are not a fit for the traditional bus, including those in foster care or with specialized IEP needs, this transition is critical; these riders often rely more heavily on a consistent and safe experience to start their school day successfully.

“We know that transportation directors spend 95% of their time solving for the last 5% of their students, the McKinney-Vento and IEP riders who require the most care. Five minutes can be the difference between a student receiving their morning meal or missing their first class,” said Corey McMahon, Chief Product and Technology Officer at HopSkipDrive.”We pair over a decade of operational data with purpose-built technology to deliver the exact precision needed to consistently improve on-time arrivals.”

Innovation Through Direct Accountability Coupled With Advanced Technology HopSkipDrive is able to make these advancements because of how it leverages data and technology and its direct driver relationship model. The company doesn’t subcontract to unknown third-party providers, giving HopSkipDrive the direct visibility needed to constantly improve the in-ride experiences, making it possible to provide a higher level of care and consistency. Specifically, three core innovations have helped accelerate the company’s work to improve timeliness:

● Predictive “Procedure Time”: By applying over 10 years of data to create and refine predictive models for unique cases, HopSkipDrive can more accurately predict the time it takes for students to safely and comfortably enter or exit a vehicle, ensuring they are supported without feeling rushed.

● Enhanced CareDriver Instructions: By improving the quality of pickup notes for complex school layouts, HopSkipDrive has doubled the quality scores of driver instructions, leading to smoother handoffs and fewer delays.

● Verified Location Pins: Navigation goes beyond the front office to provide precise map pins for the specific door or lane where a student is waiting, ending pickup confusion for good.

Real-Time Visibility for School Staff

To ensure these improvements translate into smoother school days, HopSkipDrive provides total transparency through a connected suite of tools designed for every stakeholder. By surfacing real-time data across RideIQ for administrators, Daily Queue for school staff, and the HopSkipDrive App for parents and caregivers, we provide real-time certainty into a student’s journey. This connected system is designed to eliminate the “game of telephone” and ensure that every student is safe and accounted for.

This ecosystem is backed by the Safe Ride Support team—in-house specialists who serve as “human-eyes-on-every-ride”. This proactive monitoring ensures that potential hurdles are identified and solved before they ever result in a phone call to the transportation office.

“Daily Queue has allowed me to fully focus on my role as a ride organizer by saving me valuable time,” said Marcy P., Director of Transportation at Littleton Public Schools.”Allowing on-site staff to see live ride data means they can effectively track rides, leading to better hand-offs and coordinating smoothly with CareDrivers.”

A Proven Standard of Safety for Better Student Outcomes Consistent, on-time transportation is critical for student well-being, and HopSkipDrive views timeliness as a fundamental safety requirement. By ensuring students arrive on time and ready to learn, HopSkipDrive helps districts reduce chronic absenteeism for vulnerable populations who might otherwise needlessly miss school due to transportation gaps.

“Our model is built on prevention, not reaction,” added McMahon.”By removing the middleman, we prevent the communication breakdowns that cause delays. This ensures district budgets go directly toward a reliable student experience and driver quality, protecting both learning time and the district’s bottom line.”

About HopSkipDrive:

HopSkipDrive is a leading technology company partnering with school districts to get kids to school more quickly, safely, and easily than anyone else. The company is modernizing the $30 billion school transportation industry through two core solutions: a care-centered transportation marketplace and an industry-leading transportation intelligence platform, RouteWise AI.

HopSkipDrive’s marketplace supplements school buses and existing transportation options by connecting kids to highly-vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses in local communities. RouteWise AI helps schools and districts address critical challenges, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive has supported over 13,500 schools across 21 states, with nearly 1,300 school districts, government agencies, and nonprofit partners. More than five million rides over 95 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.