Webinar Gives Student-Centric Transportation Strategies to Reduce Absenteeism

Student support was the name of the game in a Thursday webinar featuring two leaders with copious transportation director experience.

Viewing Transportation Through an Attendance Lens

Greg Jackson served as the executive director of transportation and fleet services for Jefferson County School District in Colorado for a decade and was named the 2019 Transportation Director of the Year by School Transportation News.

In his current role as general manager of busing services for webinar sponsor EverDriven, he reviewed trends in jobs, housing and family schedules that have resulted in districts becoming more focused on consistent transportation for student access to education.

Advertisement

“Consistency builds routine and routine builds attendance,” he said.

Transportation departments are also expected to be more flexible with fewer resources these days, pointed out Jim Ellis, director of pupil transportation for Virginia’s Henrico County Public Schools and a past-president of the North Carolina Pupil Transportation Association. He reminded listeners that reliability matters, but rolling with the punches is also non-negotiable.

Ellis agreed that transportation stability is especially important for medically fragile students and those who qualify under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

Involving Transportation Earlier in Student-Level Decisions

Jackson noted that longstanding processes may overlook or exclude transportation staff from key conversations, so directors must step up to secure a seat at the table and be a part of the decision-making process. He encouraged transportation directors to see themselves as the administrators they are.

When it comes to multi-modal solutions, Ellis concurred with Courtney Pallotta, EverDriven’s chief marketing officer, that it’s important to take the time to create the right solution for each particular student.

Related: Detroit Public Schools Shares Chronic Absenteeism Solutions

Related: TD Summit Attendees Discuss Student Absenteeism, Transportation’s Role

Related: Communication ‘Magic Words,’ Teamwork Tips Shared at Transportation Director Summit

Related: Legal Keynote Opens Attendees’ Eyes to Federal Special Needs Transportation Laws



Strengthening Governance & Cross-Team Communication

Disconnect often occurs when different departments act on their own timelines or pertinent details are left out of notifications, Jackson said. Having aligned teams means less escalation to the superintendent and more focus on students rather than communication snafus, he explained.

“There’s so much in this life where the challenge is in the detail,” Pallotta agreed. “You cannot be clear enough about who’s doing what, especially in busy teams where volatility and change are the norm.”

Ellis added, “If we don’t get together on who manages what, we’re going to be chasing our tails.”

He advised having clear assignments on each aspect of a child’s school experience so transportation can be made available and utilized appropriately. This is especially important when contractors are involved, he added.

Putting It All into Practice

Simply adding a new technology system, that multiple staff members will need to be trained on, isn’t always the answer, Jackson warned. Instead, he said, improving small habits results in significant progress.

Budget constraints, Ellis stressed, must be communicated so all involved parties know what resources are available and what solutions are realistic. It’s not helpful when the IEP, McKinney-Vento and transportation teams are siloed. He further noted that being fully staffed with drivers means not having much wiggle room in the budget.

Alignment among all departments results in less chaos and a better experience for the families the school district serves, Jackson underscored.

Ellis encouraged the audience to look at transportation as more than a ride to school and as a crucial part of the education process. “Our families want transportation they can count on,” he summarized.

Jackson and Pallotta noted that EverDriven as a transportation network company looks to assist districts with reducing absenteeism and securing Medicaid reimbursement.

Watch the webinar on demand.