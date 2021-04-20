IC Bus Announces 2020 Dealer of the Year, Pursuit of Excellence Award Winners

Lisle, Ill. — This week at its virtual dealer meeting, IC Bus announced Longhorn Bus Sales as the company’s 2020 Dealer of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes the top-performing dealership while considering leadership roles within the industry and the dealer’s community.

“The IC Bus Dealer of the Year award is given to the dealership that has gone above and beyond to support their customers, promote the IC Bus brand and play an integral role in supporting their community,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus.

Longhorn Bus Sales is the industry leader in Texas, committed to supporting their customers in the safe transportation of students each day through state association involvement, customer training and providing the best customer experience in purchase, delivery and aftersales support.

“I am extremely proud to receive this award on behalf of Longhorn Bus Sales, but the recognition should truly be given to our incredible team, our partners in the Texas IC Bus dealer network and our colleagues at IC Bus,” said Duane Kyrish, dealer principal, Longhorn Bus Sales. “This success is the result of hard work and support from all of these people and I am happy to share this recognition with each of them.”

In addition to the Dealer of the Year award, IC Bus also named the seven winners of its annual Pursuit of Excellence awards. These awards pay tribute to the dealerships throughout the United States and Canada that demonstrated excellence in improving sales, market share and customer satisfaction throughout the year. All the winners also exceeded community service requirements that are necessary for eligibility.

This year’s Pursuit of Excellence winners are:

Rush Truck Center of Utah, Inc.​

Roberts Truck Center​

RWC International, LTD. – Alaska ​

Truck Sales & Service, Inc.​

Waters Truck & Tractor​

Leonard Bus Sales, Inc.​

Longhorn Bus Sales

“Each of these dealers have excelled in various aspects of performance while being important members of their communities,” said Reed. “In a year such as 2020, these awards mean even more. Congratulations to our dealer of the year Longhorn Bus Sales and each of our Pursuit of Excellence winners.”

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.