IC Bus Announces Ultra-Low NOx Propane Engine Offering for Its CE Series School Bus

LISLE, Ill. — IC Bus today announced the availability of a new 8.8-liter ultra-low nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions propane engine for its CE Series school bus.

The engine, which was produced and purpose-built for the school bus industry as a collaboration between IC Bus and Power Solutions International (PSI), recently received certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) and is now available for order from customers. With these approvals, customers looking to make the switch from diesel to propane are eligible for additional grant funding for their school bus purchases. Customers will still be able to purchase a bus with the conventional 8.8 propane engine in addition to this new offering.

“Propane is a growing segment for us, and we are proud to now offer an even cleaner solution to our customers,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager of IC Bus. “This new engine promises to deliver on our customer’s high standards for performance, durability, safety and environmental impact.”

The PSI high-performance V8 propane engine can handle the rigors of on-road duty delivering a clean-technology solution without sacrificing power or performance. Superior engine performance is driven by an engine control unit that integrates and coordinates all critical functions including governor, variable ignition timing, air/fuel ratio control, knock suppression and engine protection.

The new engine’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rate is 10 percent better than that of current competitive propane engines and offers 270 horsepower with 565 lb-ft of torque. It is certified to a NOx emission standard of 0.02 grams per brake horsepower (g/bhp-hr), making it one of the cleanest propane engines available on the market. The engine has been certified beyond the EPA’s strictest emission standards and exceeds CARB’s optional low NOx standard for heavy-duty engines.

Over the past few years, IC Bus and PSI have collaborated to bring propane and gasoline-powered alternatives to the school bus industry in an effort to reduce NOx emissions. NOx emissions are known to be harmful to humans and the environment and contribute to ozone, smog and other air quality issues.

In addition, the IC Bus CE Series powered by PSI’s propane engine comes with one of the industry’s best warranties, which includes a 5-year unlimited miles warranty for the PSI engine and fuel system, and a 7-year unlimited miles warranty for the Allison Transmission. Further adding to this advantage, all warranty work on the PSI engine and Allison transmission can be serviced at your local IC Bus dealer.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.