IC Bus Recognizes 2022 Scholarship Recipients

LISLE, Ill. -IC Bus has selected nine high school and college students as recipients for its annual IC Bus Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to family members of IC Bus dealer employees as a joint effort between IC Bus and its dealer network to demonstrate the company’s commitment to higher education in the communities where their employees live and work. For the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, each student will receive $2,500 to put toward their education expenses.

This year’s scholarship recipients:

Paige Roswell, Harlow Hageness Scholarship, Truck Sales and Service, Mansfield, Ohio. Tara Damle, Richard Wolfington Scholarship, Wolfington Body Company, Chester Springs, Pa. Paige Crabtree, Holly Hoglund Klein Scholarship, Midwest Transit Equipment, Nixa, Mo. Ethan Baka, Mid-State Truck, Marshfield, Wis. Emily Burlison, Midwest Transit Equipment, Whitestown, Ind. Levi Rutherford – White’s IC Bus, Mount Airy, N.C. Gabriel Patrick Johnson, Rush Bus Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Kaleigh Young, Cumberland International, Nashville, Tenn. Kaylee Foster – Southland Transportation Group, Madison, Ala.

“IC Bus is honored to recognize the hard work and success of each student by providing the IC Bus Scholarship to further progress each student’s future,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “Navistar proudly supports communities to help make a better foundation for future generations by giving back to IC Bus dealer employees and their families.”

Navistar values education that better supports the communities where employees live and work through scholarships, technician programs, equipment donations, volunteering and sustainability. To learn more about Navistar’s educational and community support, visit www.navistar.com/social-impact/education.

About Navistar:

Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don’t. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite, ReNEWeD and Diamond Advantage brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is a member of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.