JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation Establishes Integrated Digital Wireless Solutions to Professional User Markets

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (JKUSA) is enhancing our U.S. business model to provide digital integrated wireless systems solutions to professional user markets in the United States. JKUSA recently established the Kenwood Integrated Solutions division to offer expanded infrastructure solutions featuring technologies that will include DMR 2/3, our groundbreaking DMR 2.5, NXDN Gen1/2, and traditional Analog. This new go-to-market model will prioritize integrated solutions in collaboration with key channel partners for trunking, conventional, and simulcast systems.

JKUSA’s integrated solutions will feature our renowned NEXEDGE product platforms for infrastructure construction and subscriber devices in VHF Hi/Lo, UHF, and 800/900 MHz bands. Gaining worldwide industry acceptance for its quality, performance, and value across diverse user ecosystems, the NEXEDGE platform delivers robust and cost-effective communications for clients requiring NXDN, Analog, and DMR derivative solutions. Planned enhancements for the NEXEDGE platform will further improve system performance, security, and usability, addressing the evolving demands of customers in these sectors.

Kenwood Integrated Solutions, along with teaming partners, will deliver complete systems solutions, including the network, subscriber devices, and associated services.

For further information regarding JVCKENWOOD’s systems and communications solutions, please visit www.kenwood.com/usa/com.

About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. We manufacture KENWOOD analog and digital communications equipment, including NEXEDGE two-way radios using the NXDN protocol. JVCKENWOOD provides complete system solutions for the utility, government, education, healthcare, business, and industrial markets and is recognized by industry professionals for providing quality, performance, and value products. For more information, visit us at kenwood.com/usa/com or call 1-800-950-5005.