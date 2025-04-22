Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E255) Amazement Artist™: Preview Upcoming Discussions on Safety, Green Tech & Leadership

School Transportation Nation – Episode 255

By Claudia Newton

The seatbelt debate is reignited after a fatal South Carolina school bus crash. Learn more about safety equipment and procedures being considered by the National Congress on School Transportation and stay tuned for onsite coverage from its 17th meeting as well as the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

Amazement Artist™, Hall of Fame speaker and professional magician Jon Petz discusses creating significance in simple moments for a more engaged workforce, which he will expand upon in his upcoming keynote at STN EXPO West and the Transportation Director Summit in Reno this July.

