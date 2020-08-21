Thursday, August 20, 2020
Navistar Announces Membership In CharIN E.V.

Navistar Logo

Lisle, Ill. Today, Navistar announced its membership in CharIN E.V., a global conglomerate of industrial and automotive companies focused on advancing the adoption of electric vehicles through the development, promotion, and implementation of the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the global standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles.

While previously a participant, its membership means Navistar now officially joins a large number of companies within the electric vehicle space, including its alliance partners Scania and MAN, in setting standards for electric vehicles and critical components such as charge ports and charging stations.

“Navistar is proud to officially join CharIN and to continue working with the companies within it to set the industry standard for electric vehicles moving forward,” said Bob Walsh, vice president, emerging technology, strategy and planning. “We look forward to participating in important discussions and providing our unique perspective within the electric space to help set a standard that is necessary for electric vehicle adoption.”

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce international brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

