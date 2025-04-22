New York Association for Pupil Transportation Calls on Drivers To Stop for School Buses

The New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT) is supporting Operation Safe Stop Day, an annual event to promote school bus safety and educate the public about the dangers of illegally passing a stopped school bus while its red lights are flashing. NYAPT chapters throughout the state will be holding Operation Safe Stop Day public awareness events this Thursday, April 24 including the Capital Region, and Rochester and Central New York areas.

“Stop on red, our kids are ahead – that’s the Operation Safe Stop motto,” said David Christopher, Executive Director of NYAPT. “While the main focus is to remind drivers to stop for stopped school buses so we can keep our school children safe, it is important to note that law enforcement across the state will be out in force following yellow school buses and issuing tickets to those drivers who violate the law.”

Operation Safe Stop is a cooperative educational and enforcement project supported by NYAPT, the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the New York State Education Department, the New York State School Bus Contractors Association, the New York State Bus Distributors Association, the student transportation industry, and state, county, city, and local law enforcement agencies.

A recent survey of nearly 900 school bus drivers reported almost 2,000 illegal passings in a single school day. Projected out to include all New York State school bus drivers, that equates to more than 110,000 illegal passings in one day, an alarming number.

“The safety of students riding our school buses to and from school is our top priority, and we urge drivers to do their part by stopping for stopped school buses,” said Marc Medina, President of NYAPT and Transportation Director of the Farmingdale Union Free School District. We ask the public to avoid distractions while driving, to be aware that school buses are on our roadways, and to stop when they see the red lights flashing on a school bus. Student lives depend on all motorists following the law.”

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law requires all vehicles to come to a complete stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing as those lights indicate a child boarding or disembarking a school bus. New York State law prohibits passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing, regardless of the direction of travel, even on a multi-lane or divided highway.

NYAPT Operation Safe Stop Committee Chair, Belinda Govich, Shenendehowa Central School District, urges motorists to look out for our children, “Our children shouldn’t have to worry about motorists illegally passing a stopped school bus. Slow down and watch for school buses. Stop when you see the red lights. It’s that simple!”

Law enforcement will be following buses on the lookout for illegal passings. Penalties for a first-time offense of illegally passing a school bus include a fine of $250 to $400, five points on your driver’s license, and possibly up to 30 days in jail. A second conviction within three years may result in a fine of $600 to $750, five points on your license, and up to 180 days in jail. Three or more convictions will result in a fine of $750 to $1,500, 5 points on your license, and up to 180 days in jail.

Additionally, for those school districts and municipalities that choose to use automatic ticketing stop arm cameras on school buses, state law allows fines to be levied on the owner of any vehicle that illegally passes a stopped school bus, beginning at $250 for a first violation and up to $300 for subsequent violations.

NYAPT chapters throughout the state will be holding Operation Safe Stop Day public awareness events on April 24 including the following locations:

Capital Region (10 a.m.) – Fuller Road Firehouse, 1342 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Rochester Area – Rush Henrietta Transportation Center, 1133 Lehigh Station Road

Henrietta, NY 14467. Contact: Shirley Smith-Gravanda

Central New York Area – Pulaski Transportation Department, 4662 Salina Street, Pulaski, NY. Contact: Melissa Goodwill

NYAPT also noted that the 2.3 million children who ride school buses in New York State are driven by qualified and well-trained school bus drivers on routes carefully planned for safety, that buses are maintained at the highest of safety standards, and that school transportation officials are doing their best to keep students safe when they are on or near a school bus.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70-times safer riding a school bus to school than in a private car. See www.nhtsa.gov