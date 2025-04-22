Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Wire Reports

North Carolina Student in Custody for Bringing Gun on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
Stock photo.

A Snowden Elementary School student in Beaufort County, North Carolina, is in custody for bringing a handgun on a school bus, reported WITN News.

The incident reportedly occurred April 14, when the district’s school resource officer received a complaint from a school administrator that an elementary school student may have possessed a handgun on a school bus.

According to the news report, a witness said they allegedly saw the student, whose identity was not released at this writing, pull the gun from a bookbag then toss the gun out of the bus window.

The resource officer notified the criminal investigation division of what allegedly occurred and investigators began to look into it.

Officers went to the school and, with the help of the school administrator, interviewed witness and reviewed video footage from the bus cameras. As a result, the gun was recovered by investigators, who then served the student with a petition and secured custody order on April 15.

The investigation is ongoing.

