New York School Bus Contractors Association Honors Excellence with 2025 Industry Awards

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – The New York School Bus Contractors Association (NYSBCA) recognized outstanding achievement and leadership in the school bus transportation industry during its 71st Annual Convention, held on October 24, 2025, at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs, NY.

“This year’s conference was especially meaningful as it marked the end of my two-year presidency,” said Thomas Smith, Past President of NYSBCA. “It has been an honor working alongside our Executive Committee to address the driver workforce shortage, promote third-party permit testing, and advance zero-emission school bus mandates. Collaborating with the Governor’s Office, elected officials, and state agencies has been both rewarding and impactful. I now pass the reins to our new President, Paul Mori, a respected leader who will guide the association into the future.”

Paul Mori, incoming President of NYSBCA, added, “For 71 years, NYSBCA has united the school bus community to share updates on regulatory changes, navigate fleet electrification, and provide opportunities to reconnect, network, and celebrate the individuals who make a difference in our industry. I look forward to working with our Executive Committee to drive continued progress and collaboration.”

Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year

The Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year Award, NYSBCA’s highest honor, recognizes a contractor demonstrating excellence in student transportation through safety, performance, leadership, and community engagement. This year, the award was presented to John BeGasse, Vice President of Business Development at Summit School Services (formerly National Express LLC).

With more than 40 years in the industry, BeGasse has been a steadfast advocate for student safety and operational excellence. A long-standing NYSBCA member, he has generously shared his expertise to strengthen the collective voice of contractors across North America. “I was absolutely delighted and amazed to receive this honor,” said BeGasse.

Heart of the Industry Award

Sponsored by Bird Bus Sales & Service and presented by Robert Reichenbach, the Heart of the Industry Award honors individuals whose dedication, professionalism, and compassion have made a lasting impact on the school transportation community.

This year’s recipients were Willie Gibbs, Senior Safety Manager at Huntington Coach Corporation/Beacon Mobility, and Chris Kansky, Safety Manager for Northern New York at WE Transport.

Willie Gibbs, a Certified Examiner and Master Instructor with Huntington Coach Corporation/Beacon Mobility in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and New York State Education Department, has over 27 years of service. He oversees accident investigations, manages certified instructors, and conducts state-mandated training for more than 800 drivers and monitors.

Chris Kansky has served 15 years at WE Transport, progressing from Driver Trainer to Safety Manager. Known for his “WE Care” spirit, he mentors drivers, leads safety initiatives, and serves as a 19A Examiner and School Bus Driving Instructor. His passion for safety, integrity, and dedication to people exemplifies the heart of the industry.

Distinguished Service Awards

NYSBCA also recognized Rachel Lane, Vice President of Electrification and Sustainability at Student Transportation of America (STA), and Daniel “Danny” Unverzagt, Assistant Director of Vehicle Maintenance at Suffolk Transportation Service, with Distinguished Service Awards.

Rachel Lane has been a trusted partner in advancing NYSBCA’s work with NYSERDA and other agencies, helping contractors and districts navigate electrification. She brings deep technical knowledge, sustainability expertise, and a commitment to practical solutions for the school bus industry.

Danny Unverzagt has been a driving force at Suffolk Transportation Service since 1998. As Assistant Director of Vehicle Maintenance, he oversees over 2,000 vehicles, leading innovations such as the first Blue Bird hybrid vehicle and the TMW Maintenance Program. His leadership ensures safety, efficiency, and exceptional fleet performance, earning him respect across the industry.

Elected Official Recognition

NYSBCA also honored elected officials who have demonstrated strong support for the school bus industry and collaborated with the association on initiatives that impact student transportation and the transition to zero-emission buses.

This year’s recipients include Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, Senator James Skoufis, Senator James Tedisco, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, and Senator Patricia Fahy. Emma Fuentes accepted on behalf of Senator Skoufis. Fahy and Skoufis were unable to attend. NYSBCA extends sincere gratitude to all officials for their support and advocacy.

About NYSBCA

The New York School Bus Contractors Association represents private school bus transportation providers serving 85% of school districts in New York. Its members transport more than half of all schoolchildren each day. NYSBCA’s mission is to promote safe, reliable, and cost-effective student transportation services. For more information, visit nysbca.com.