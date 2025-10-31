Saturday, November 1, 2025
Event News

STN EXPO East Opens Online Registration for March 2026

By Ruth Ashmore
A Green Bus Summit panel at the 2024 STN EXPO East conference (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative)
A Green Bus Summit panel at the 2024 STN EXPO East conference (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative)

STN EXPO East returns to North Carolina with six days of exciting and innovative educational, networking and training opportunities for the student transportation industry.

The conference opens with a Welcome Reception at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa Thursday, March 26. The Transportation Director Summit begins Friday and continues Saturday with an off-site, all-day exclusive event focused on collaborative problem-solving and leadership development at Topgolf Charlotte Southwest.

Keynote speaker and author Jim Knight will address directors at the Transportation Director Summit Saturday, followed by conference attendees Monday with his presentation “Culture That Rocks: Set List on How to Amp Up the Company’s Culture (to Eleven) and Deliver Sustainable Results.”

The Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit will feature the latest best practices in green leadership as well as interactive demonstrations of technology offerings. The National School Bus Inspection Training will once again offer hands-on as well as classroom training.

Networking events will be held throughout the conference to give attendees time to interact and problem-solve with their peers, expert speakers and vendors. These events include the Road to Championship Networking Reception on Saturday, the Technology Demonstrations and Ride & Drive Reception at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and the Trade Show/Networking Pit Stop Reception on Monday.

Attendees will also have a chance to tour the Thomas Built Buses C2 Plant in High Point, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March 31. Space is limited for unique experiences, so secure your space soon.

STN EXPO East will be held March 26- 31, 2026 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. Save $200 on main conference registration when registering by Dec. 19. at stnexpo.com/east.

