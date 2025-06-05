New York School Bus Contractors Association Hosts 49th Annual Safety Competition

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — The New York School Bus Contractors Association (NYSBCA) held its 49th Annual School Bus Driver Safety Competition—commonly known as the “Roadeo”—on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Rockland Lake State Park. This year marked the event’s return after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school bus industry gave this event a name as unique as the professionals it celebrates taking the word “rodeo” and transforming it into “Roadeo” to reflect the road-based skills essential to school bus safety. This special title captures the spirit of the event: a high-energy, friendly competition that showcases the knowledge, precision, and dedication of New York’s top school bus drivers.

Every day, more than 2 million students across New York State rely on the commitment and expertise of school bus drivers to get to and from school safely. The Roadeo offers these essential professionals a valuable opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in a spirited, yet friendly, competition focused on excellence in student transportation safety.

“This event was a huge success, full of energy and pride,” said Thomas Smith, NYSBCA Board President. “It was great to see the camaraderie and to offer our drivers a platform to showcase their expertise. School bus drivers are vital members of the workforce, and this competition honors the critical role they play in safely transporting students each day.”

National Representation

The first-place winners from each category will go on to represent New York at the National School Transportation Association’s School Bus Driver International Safety Competition, scheduled for June 28, 2025, at the Austin Marriott Downtown – Hays CISD in Austin, Texas. We wish them the best of luck on the national stage!

Congratulations to the 2025 NYSBCA Safety Competition Winners:

Photos and a highlight video are available at nysbca.com/roadeo.

Type A School Bus (Van)

1st Place: Marlon Forrester, WE Transport

2nd Place: James Baumer, Beacon Mobility

3rd Place: Charmain Kanhai Noronha, Suffolk Transportation Service, Inc.

4th Place: Lynn Kavanagh, Chestnut Ridge Transportation

5th Place: Sanjay Brooks, Chappaqua Transportation

Type C School Bus (Conventional)

1st Place: Manuel Claudio, Educational Bus Transportation

2nd Place: James Breen, Educational Bus Transportation

3rd Place: Mary Myslim, Chappaqua Transportation

4th Place: Alfred Sanchez, First Student, Inc.

5th Place: Johnatan Rojas, Chappaqua Transportation

Type D School Bus (Transit)

1st Place: Rafael Vicencio Ortega, Chestnut Ridge Transportation

2nd Place: Wilfredo Ramos, Monroe-Woodbury CSD

3rd Place: Dawn Elsaesser, Monroe-Woodbury CSD

Rookie Award

Manuel Claudio, Educational Bus Transportation

Acknowledgments

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers and judges whose time, effort, and support made this event possible. Your dedication plays a crucial role in promoting school bus safety and creating a meaningful experience for our drivers.

Special thanks to Seth Corwin (Chappaqua Transportation, Inc.), James Rogan (The Trans Group, LLC), and Frank Klein (Suffolk Transportation Service, Inc.) for your dedicated participation in the weekly Roadeo planning meetings and for your support with course setup and facilitation. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Sean Corr (The Trans Group, LLC) for supplying the essential equipment that made the event possible. Your collective efforts were instrumental to the success of this year’s competition.

We also gratefully acknowledge our presenting sponsor, BusPatrol, and contributing sponsors Bird Bus Sales & Service, Leonard Bus Sales, Inc., Nesco Bus and Truck Sales, Inc., and Goosetown Communications. Your support brings this important event to life.

About: The New York School Bus Contractors Association represents the private school bus transportation industry that provides transportation services to 85% of the school districts in New York. School bus contractors transport more than half of all the children who ride a school bus to and from school each day. The association’s mission is to promote safe, reliable, and cost-effective student transportation services for New York’s school children. For more information, please visit: www.nysbca.com