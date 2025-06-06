Wayside Schools (TX) Picks Transfinder

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and AUSTIN, Texas– Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Wayside Schools in Texas has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students.

Located in the Austin, Wayside has about 1,651 students attending three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

In addition to PLUS, Wayside purchased Studentfinder and Viewfinder, which gives users a bird’s eye view of the district’s transportation operation.

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella welcomed Wayside Schools to the Transfinder family.

“We are so happy to have Wayside as a client.” Civitella said. “Large and small districts alike benefit from having this powerful tool that that has Artificial Intelligence Optimization embedded in it. Because it is highly customizable, districts like Wayside can tailor their experience to their individual needs.”

About Transfinder:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, has been on Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” list for 12 years. The software and hardware company has received numerous awards, including Best Software, Best Hardware and Best Safety Technology. In addition, Transfinder has repeatedly won Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Companies to Work for accolades. Transfinder develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Transfinder also launched Patrolfinder policing technology to assist law enforcement. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com