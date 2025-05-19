Orange Grove Charter School First in the Nation to Convert Their Bus Fleet to a Greener Solution Using DEMI-NeuFuel.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Orange Grove Charter School, based in Charleston, South Carolina, continues to go green and sets a new standard by converting a majority of their diesel school buses to run on renewable natural gas (RNG). Today, the Charleston-based charter school announced they are the first in the nation to convert their school bus fleet to the DEMI-NeuFuel diesel displacement platform.

The DEMI-NeuFuel school bus platform (aka the “CowFartBus”) is made possible, through a partnership between Ingevity, a specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer based in North Charleston, South Carolina, and American CNG, based in Layton, Utah.

This fleet conversion follows a successful pilot program with Orange Grove Charter School upfitting an existing school bus with Ingevity’s NeuFuel technology and American CNG’s DEMI Diesel Displacer™ system. Together, the platform enables buses to run on a blend of diesel and RNG, a near-zero carbon fuel that is derived from the biodegradation process of organic matter from agricultural, landfill, and wastewater facilities. This system is designed for use on in-service, existing diesel school bus and does not require districts or contractors to purchase new buses. Orange Grove CEO, John Clendaniel, says the new system will save the school $750 dollars a month in addition to helping clean up the environment.

Orange Grove’s school bus fleet will now rely on this highly cost-effective and sustainable platform utilizing low-pressure technology to unlock the value of lowcost natural gas, specifically highly sustainable RNG, by using a natural gas hook up

installed on their Charleston, South Carolina campus.

Through the use of the DEMI-NeuFuel technology and RNG, Orange Grove will reduce its fuel costs by over 25%, displacing approximately 270 gallons of diesel per month, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 32.6 metric tons per year, which is equivalent to 18,549 miles driven by a school bus (Based on EPA greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator and the Department of Energy’s AFLEET Tool).

“This project marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable

transportation and demonstrates how we can reduce our carbon footprint and provide cleaner air to our students and our community, while we remain financially prudent,” said John Clendaniel, CEO of Orange Grove Charter School.

“Ingevity is proud to support Orange Grove’s sustainability journey with the deployment of our DEMI-NeuFuel platform across their entire fleet. This project highlights the benefits of low cost natural gas and zero-to-low carbon RNG as a transportation fuel designed specifically for school bus fleets supporting the transition to a lower cost and more sustainable mode of operations,” said Dante Marini, Product Engineer at Ingevity. “Ingevity’s NeuFuel technology and American CNG’s DEMI Diesel Displacer system can provide school bus fleet operators with the flexibility they need to address their unique requirements without compromise to vehicle or fleet operations.”

“The team has done an excellent job in making the process seamless for drivers.”

said Steve Arato Senior, Bus Driver at Orange Grove Charter School. “Our drivers have all noticed a smoother and quieter operation, which makes for a better ride. Overall, I feel proud knowing that what I’m driving is good for the school financially and better for the environment.”

Orange Grove Charter School was an early adopter of the school bus technology with their initial pilot program beginning in early 2023. Today, this low-pressure RNG solution continues to be utilized across various vehicle classes with school districts, independent bus contractors and other fleets around the country in Wyoming, New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Alabama, Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina and others. These fleets engaging in pilot programs and follow-on orders are enjoying the sustainability benefits of RNG as well as significantly reduced fueling costs.