Fire Expert to Lead School Bus Evacuation Training at STN EXPO West

By Ruth Ashmore
A school bus filled with theater smoke was used to practice emergency evacuations of students with special needs during the 2024 TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Kristine Hannon)
Practice makes perfect, and you can never get enough work in when it comes to the safety of students on board the school bus.

Paul Hasenmeier, fire chief and public safety director for Hernando County Fire Rescue in Florida, prepares to sign a copy of his book "School Bus Extrication" at STN EXPO West on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
In a smoke-filled finale to conclude STN EXPO West this summer, fire safety expert Paul Hasenmeier Paul Hasenmeier will lead an emergency evacuation training July 16 that will begin with a presentation on what every student transportation professional needs to know about how fire departments respond to school bus fire.

The training will then move outdoors at the Peppermill Resort, where local Washoe County school buses will be filled with non-toxic theater smoke to mimic the conditions of a school bus fire. Attendees will participate in real-life evacuation simulations, using practice scenarios to safely evacuate themselves and any students that could be onboard the bus.

The session will look to provide participants with not only the skills needed to react quickly in an emergency but also instruction on how to coordinate with their local fire departments to plan future training exercises.

Save $100 on regular conference registration with Early Bird registration by June 6. STN EXPO West will be held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find registration and hotel details, conference agenda, exhibitor lists & more information on this and other training opportunities at stnexpo.com/west.

