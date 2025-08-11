Rohrer Bus Sales Announces Nicholas Cole as Executive Vice President & General Manager

DUNCANNON, Pa., – Rohrer Bus Sales proudly announces the appointment of Nicholas Cole as Executive Vice President & General Manager. Nick will be bringing over three decades of executive experience in the automotive, transportation, and mobility industries to Rohrer Bus. In this role, Nick will report directly to Skip Rohrer, President of Rohrer Bus Sales.

As Executive Vice President & General Manager, Nick will be responsible for integrating the Service and Parts Departments into the dealership, and working alongside Skip developing sales strategies to continue the growth of our dealership.

Nick is a seasoned leader known for transforming businesses and leading innovations across global organizations. His distinguished career includes leadership roles with Daimler AG, Avis Budget Group, Local Motors, and United Road. Most recently, Nick served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at United Road, where he led the OEM and remarketing sales teams.

Nick previously held the role of Senior Vice President of Sales & Deployment at Local Motors, a start-up manufacturer that introduced the first 3D-manufactured, electric, autonomous, commercial shuttle bus. As President of Zipcar International, he was responsible for global operations across Europe, and launching innovative B2B mobility as a service (MaaS) solutions. As CEO of Car2go North America, a Daimler AG subsidiary, he built and scaled the first point-to-point car-sharing service in the U.S. and Canada, transforming it from a start-up, to a viable enterprise with 14 markets across the U.S. and Canada.

Nick holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Nick and his wife, Heather, have two adult children. Although Nick currently resides in Plymouth, Michigan, he and Heather will be relocating to the Harrisburg area.

Please join us in welcoming Nick and Heather to the Rohrer Bus family.

For more info on Rohrer Bus, see https://www.rohrerbus.com.

Rohrer Bus is a full-service bus sales and transportation company offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned buses, vans, and transportation services. We have a long-standing reputation as a leading commercial vehicle dealer and school bus company, and we have been providing safe and reliable passenger transportation solutions dating back to the early 1900’s. Our inventory of sales vehicles consists of hundreds of different new and preowned vehicles at our 30,000-square-foot headquarters located in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, as well as our other locations in Maryland, DC, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Delaware.