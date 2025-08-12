Ride and Drive, Technology Product Demos Return to Texas in November

The Safety & Technology Product Demonstration/Special Needs Ride & Drive returns to the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas.

This interactive event on Friday, Nov. 7, allows for TSD attendees to not only see live demonstrations of the safety technology designed for school buses and vehicles that transport students with disabilities and who are preschoolers but will have the opportunity to ride the buses themselves. There will be a networking reception as part of the event.

The Ride and Drive and Technology Demonstration allows attendees to ride different fuel types of school buses as well as see special needs route specific technology such as wheelchair lifts in action.

“Exploring new technology and special needs transportation options at the TSD Conference is time well spent,” said Tony Corpin, STN president and publisher. “Through the Technology Demonstration and Ride & Drive, attendees gain hands-on experience with innovative solutions from top school bus OEMs and technology suppliers, empowering them to address challenges and enhance the ridership experience.”

The TSD Trade Show begins the evening of Sunday, Nov. 9 with the Trade Show and Tailgate Reception and continues Monday morning. This will be another opportunity for attendees to connect with vendors and find technology and service solutions to further safety and benefit students with unique needs.

Find the full conference agenda at tsdconference.com. Register by Oct. 10 to save $100 with the Early Bird Discount.

