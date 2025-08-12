Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsRide and Drive, Technology Product Demos Return to Texas in November
Event News

Ride and Drive, Technology Product Demos Return to Texas in November

By Ruth Ashmore
The first-ever Ride and Drive event hosted at the 2023 TSD Conference allowed attendees to ride on vehicles that transport students with special needs.
The first-ever Ride and Drive event hosted at the 2023 TSD Conference allowed attendees to ride on vehicles that transport students with special needs.

The Safety & Technology Product Demonstration/Special Needs Ride & Drive returns to the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas.

This interactive event on Friday, Nov. 7, allows for TSD attendees to not only see live demonstrations of the safety technology designed for school buses and vehicles that transport students with disabilities and who are preschoolers but will have the opportunity to ride the buses themselves. There will be a networking reception as part of the event.

The Ride and Drive and Technology Demonstration allows attendees to ride different fuel types of school buses as well as see special needs route specific technology such as wheelchair lifts in action.

“Exploring new technology and special needs transportation options at the TSD Conference is time well spent,” said Tony Corpin, STN president and publisher. “Through the Technology Demonstration and Ride & Drive, attendees gain hands-on experience with innovative solutions from top school bus OEMs and technology suppliers, empowering them to address challenges and enhance the ridership experience.”

Advertisement

The TSD Trade Show begins the evening of Sunday, Nov. 9 with the Trade Show and Tailgate Reception and continues Monday morning. This will be another opportunity for attendees to connect with vendors and find technology and service solutions to further safety and benefit students with unique needs.

Find the full conference agenda at tsdconference.com. Register by Oct. 10 to save $100 with the Early Bird Discount.

Related: TSD Conference Registration is Open for Event in November
Related: TSD Conference Topics Plan to Cover Unique Aspects of Transporting Students
Related: (STN Podcast E236) TSD 2024 Recap: Supporting Students with Special Needs as Unique People

Previous article
Rohrer Bus Sales Announces Nicholas Cole as Executive Vice President & General Manager
Next article
(STN Podcast E269) Legacy & Leadership: Award-Winning Suffolk Transportation Talks NY Operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2025

It's the 10th year of recognizing the nation's most outstanding Garage Stars. This year's winners are on the front...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation employ school bus technicians certified by Automotive Service Excellence?
17 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.