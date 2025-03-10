Thomas Built Buses completes Type D transition with launch of the new Saf-T-Liner EFX2

HIGH POINT, N.C. -Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, has fully transitioned its Type D product line to its state-of-the-art Saf-T-Liner Plant in Archdale, North Carolina. The introduction of the Saf-T-Liner EFX2 marks the final chapter in this evolution, bringing next-generation innovation, manufacturing efficiencies and enhanced durability to the Type D bus segment.

“This launch represents the end of an era but also the beginning of a new one,” says T.J. Reed, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “With the EFX2, we are delivering a bus designed with modern advancements in safety and reliability, while leveraging the precision and efficiency of our most advanced manufacturing facility. This is the next step forward in our commitment to delivering best-in-class Type D school buses.”

The Saf-T-Liner EFX2 follows the success of the HDX2, integrating key innovations inspired by the industry-leading Saf-T-Liner C2. The move to the newly renamed Saf-T-Liner facility enables production efficiencies, greater quality control and a streamlined supply chain ensuring a more consistent and durable product for school districts nationwide.

Key features of the Saf-T-Liner EFX2:

New exterior design: The EFX2 adopts the C2-style aesthetic with its updated front and rear roof caps.

Enhanced durability and safety: Built with Saf-T-Net construction, the EFX2 integrates advanced adhesives and mechanical fasteners for increased strength. Robotic paint application and in-line body undercoating further improve longevity and corrosion protection.

Optimized production for faster cycle times: The Saf-T-Liner plant transition allows for greater production flexibility, ensuring faster customer cycle times.

Simplified maintenance and service: Designed with fleet efficiency in mind, the EFX2 incorporates common parts with the C2 to streamline maintenance and reduce service complexity.

Proven performance: The EFX2 is powered by a 6.7L Cummins engine that starts at 600 HP, paired with an Allison 2500PTS transmission, ensuring dependable performance. Additional customization options include air disc or heavy-duty air drum brakes and an optional 106K BTU air conditioning system.

Orders for the EFX2 are now open. Limited production will begin in the second quarter of 2025, with full-scale production expected in the latter half of the year.

Building excitement ahead of STN Expo East:

As part of the ongoing celebration of this milestone, Thomas Built Buses is offering an exclusive STN Expo East plant tour. Attendees will gain an insider’s view of the Saf-T-Liner production facility where the EFX2 and HDX2 are built. For more information on the conference or to register for the Saf-T-Liner plant tour, visit here.

For more information on the Saf-T-Liner EFX2 or to place an order, contact your local Thomas Built dealer.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at thomasbuiltbuses.com or at facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.