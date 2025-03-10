Tennessee Bill Would Lower Minimum Age for School Bus Drivers to 21

A new bill proposed in the Tennessee state legislature would lower the minimum age for obtaining a school bus driver endorsement from 21 years old from the previous 25, which was a response to the fatal 2016 Chattanooga crash.

Johnthony Walker, who was 26 at the time, was charged with and later convicted of causing the deaths of six students and injuries to dozens of others after he rolled the school bus onto its passenger side. The bus then wrapped around a tree, crushing the roof. Walker was found guilty of reckless driving and using his phone while operating the vehicle. Speed was also a factor.

In 2018, the state legislature raised the minimum age for school bus drivers to 25. NAPT Region 2 Director Alex Spann noted that a later provision allowed for “active-duty and honorably discharged veterans, as well as individuals holding a valid Tennessee teacher’s license, to obtain a School Bus Endorsement at age 23.”

Nationwide, 21 states and the District of Columbia have a minimum age of 21 for school bus endorsement, 28 states have it set at 18. Arkansas is the only state requiring candidates be 19 years old. Meanwhile, federal regulations for interstate school bus trips requires drivers to be at least 21.

If passed, the Tennessee bill will take effect on July 1.

“I trust that Tennessee legislators will thoroughly debate this issue before making any decisions,” Spann said. “It is essential that they have the most accurate data to fully understand the impact of any change affecting the safe and efficient transportation of our students. This is a decision that should not be rushed or taken lightly.”

The response from transportation directors across the state appears to be mixed. While younger applicants can be good candidates to drive a school bus, it’s important to always exercise judgement and ensure proper training is given, as with any student transportation hire.

“Districts should use good judgment, as with all drivers, before hiring someone to drive our most precious cargo,” said Eric Watkins, transportation supervisor at Stewart County Schools.

Ryan Dillingham, executive director of transportation at Knox County Schools, said he is in favor of the change. He explained that determining if an applicant will be a good school bus driver has many factors besides age, including “aptitude, attitude, character, and willingness to learn.”

Joshua Hinerman, director of transportation for Robertson County Schools, shared that he began driving a school bus at age 21 and stated that he has always been an advocate for younger people joining the student transportation industry.

“The real question is why are we not lowering the age to say 18 or 19? We could do this and put in place safeguards that would help to keep folks under the age of 21 on top of their game until they reach the age of 21, in my professional opinion,” he said. “The age does not determine the level of responsibility of a driver, but effective training and safeguards do this for you.”

He said that he believes an 18-year-old school bus candidate could also work in the classroom or as a bus attendant to demonstrate responsibility and professionalism in working with students, all while being trained to drive a bus.

“They should have to undergo defensive driving training annually, be certified in crisis prevention intervention training, and have a new CDL skills test administered annually … to ensure that we have mature young people getting involved in an industry that is hemorrhaging [and] in desperate need of a younger generation to take up the reigns and lead,” he said. “They cannot accomplish this when they are excluded from the industry totally based on age.”

Dillingham said it’s important to establish and maintain high standards for drivers, regardless of their age. “We have declined drivers well over 25 because they didn’t have the proper make-up, and I’ve met people younger than 25 that I think would make exemplary bus drivers,” he continued. “Regardless of how old they are, it takes a special kind of person to drive a school bus. Lowering the age limit would widen the pool of potential driver candidates for us and open up additional opportunities for drivers to enter into a rewarding and dynamic industry. I think it’s a great idea.”

Echoing Spann’s statement about needing sufficient data to make changes like this, Hinerman said he believes that there is a disconnect between state legislators and the student transportation professionals experiencing the day-to-day challenges of being onboard a school bus. He said receiving input directly from transportation professionals can ensure, “we have a common-sense approach being utilized statewide which will be far more effective.”

