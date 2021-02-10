Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Thomas Built Buses Earns “World Class” Net Promoter Score for Fifth Year in a Row

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Through research conducted by The Daniel Group, Thomas Built Buses and its dealer network once again have achieved a “World Class” Net Promoter Score (NPS), which is any score within the range of 70 – 100. This classification is the highest achievement any company can achieve in its NPS. Thomas Built Buses has earned a “World Class” NPS for the past five years.

“2020 was a unique year, to say the least,” said Caley Edgerly, Thomas Built Buses president and CEO. “While schools across the country wrestled with remote and in-person learning, districts across the country converted their school buses to mobile classrooms and food delivery vehicles. In a way, school buses became more important than ever for many districts. I am grateful to our dealers for their commitment to meeting customer needs in such a difficult year. As an industry we all came together, and I am honored that collectively, the Thomas Built Buses team was able to answer the call in such a positive way.”

Thomas Built’s NPS was gained through positive customer feedback received upon delivery of school buses throughout 2020. This score reflects the company’s superior customer service and top-notch dealer network support, among other indicators.

The NPS is the most widely used indicator of customer loyalty. On a scale of 0 to 10, customers are asked how likely they are to recommend Thomas Built Buses to a friend or colleague. Net Promoter Scores above 50 are considered “Excellent.” Scores above 70 are considered “World Class.”

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

