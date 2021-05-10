Thomas Built Buses Honors Interstate Transportation Equipment as 2020 Dealer of the Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses (TBB) recognized the Dealer of the Year for 2020 at its virtual Presidents Club awards program earlier this month. The 2020 Dealer of the Year award was presented to Interstate Transportation Equipment Inc., a full-service dealer offering sales, parts and vehicle service in Columbia, S.C.

“2020 was a rough year, but Robert Coleman and his team at Interstate Transportation provided Thomas Built Buses a simply dominating sales strategy and really went above and beyond for their customers,” said Jed Routh, vice president of sales, marketing and service at TBB.

In addition to all of Interstate Transportation’s accomplishments for 2020, they played an important role in providing the best in clean-diesel engine technology to their customers via the Detroit DD5 and DD8 engines as well as educating state agencies and customers on the ins and outs of electric conversion. They also promoted industry-leading safety technologies that aim to protect students both inside and outside of the school bus.

“They really have their customers’ best interests in mind and do whatever it takes to ensure the best school bus for students and for the larger community,” continued Routh. “Plus, they achieved a world-class Net Promoter score and continue to earn strong marks from their customers for their service and support. We offer special congratulations for a job well done.”

In addition to Interstate Transportation Equipment, Thomas Built Buses also recognized President’s Club and President’s Club Platinum award winners who achieved key performance indicators for the year. A dealer must reach the President’s Club Platinum level to qualify as the Dealer of the Year for its region. Winners included:

President’s Club

Hoekstra Transportation Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Matheny Motor Truck Company, Mineral Wells, W. Va.

Midwest Bus Sales Inc., Crawford, Ark.

Midwest Bus Sales Inc., Bonner Spring, Kan.

Thomas Bus Sales of Georgia, Forest Park, Ga.

President’s Club Platinum

American Bus Sales & Service, Annapolis, Md.

Autobus Thomas, Drummondville, Quebec

BusWest – Southern California, Carson, Calif.

Carolina Thomas LLC, Greensboro, N.C.

H.A. DeHart & Son Inc., Thorofare, N.J.

Interstate Transportation Equipment Inc., Hopkins, S.C.

Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing Inc., Silver Lake, Ind.

Matthews Buses Inc., Ballston Spa, N.Y.

Mid-South Bus Center, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

NESCO Bus, Bay Shore, N.Y.

New England Transit Sales Inc., Pocasset, Mass.

Rohrer Enterprises Inc., Duncannon, Pa.

Sonny Merryman Inc., Evington, Va.

Transportation South Inc., Pelham, Ala.

W.C. Cressey & Son Inc., Kennebunk, Maine

Dealer of the Year Regional Winners

Midwest Region: Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing Inc., Silver Lake, Ind.

Northeast Region: New England Transit Sales Inc., Pocasset, Mass.

Southeast Region: Interstate Transportation Equipment Inc., Hopkins, S.C.

Southern Region: Sonny Merryman Inc., Evington, Va.

Western Region: BusWest – Southern California, Carson, Calif.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.