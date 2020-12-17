Thomas Built Buses Opens Up Ordering for Bendix Intellipark Electronic Parking Brake

Thursday, December 17, 2020
High Point, N.C. — Announced earlier this year, Thomas Built Buses Inc. has now opened up ordering for the Bendix Intellipark electronic parking brake as a factory-installed option on its Saf-T-Liner C2 equipped with a Cummins diesel or Detroit Diesel powertrain and an air brake package. The Intellipark parking brake technology also now comes as standard equipment on the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric bus. Thomas Built Buses is the first school bus manufacturer to make Intellipark available.

Designed and manufactured by Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Intellipark helps prevent rollaway and runaway crashes by automatically setting the parking brake if the driver forgets and exits the vehicle without setting the brake.

When the parking brake is set, the driver must take intentional actions to release the brake, such as pressing the service brake pedal, turning the key to the “on” position and closing the wheelchair lift door (when equipped).

“With new technology like the Intellipark electronic parking system, the risk of rollaway and runaway crashes is significantly mitigated,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “Drivers have a lot on their plates, and unfortunately when it comes to operating a vehicle, overlooking one small step can have significant implications. Our hope is that this system can provide an extra safeguard and give drivers, fleet managers and parents additional peace of mind.”

In addition to the enhanced parking brake technology, Intellipark also provides a significant ergonomic advantage over the current dash-mounted pneumatic brake valve. The new switch still maintains the familiar yellow symbols and text, along with integrated LEDs that clearly indicate the status of the parking brake. The switch is also more comfortable to operate compared to existing park valves.

While Intellipark is designed to help drivers mitigate a variety of unsafe situations, no technology replaces the need for drivers practicing safe driving habits nor supplants the need for ongoing, proactive driver training. The driver remains in control of the vehicle at all times.

For more information on the Intellipark electronic parking brake, customers can contact their local Thomas Built Buses dealer.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

