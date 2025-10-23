Verra Mobility champions student safety during National School Bus Safety Week

MESA, Ariz.,- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, continues its commitment to National School Bus Safety Week (October 20-24) by providing a toolkit promoting safe school transportation to communities nationwide.

Passing a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended is illegal in every state, yet nearly one in four drivers are unaware of this law, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As a leading provider of school bus stop arm enforcement technology, Verra Mobility recognizes the importance of education around school bus safety and invites communities nationwide to help spread awareness.

The need for education is urgent. Children are vulnerable to being killed or injured when boarding or deboarding a school bus, and illegal school bus passing violations can lead to devastating consequences. During the 2023-2024 school year alone, victims included a 15-year-old student in Alabama, a 15-year-old student in Texas, and an 8-year-old student in Georgia, all of whom were boarding or exiting their school bus while the school bus’s stop arm was extended with lights flashing.

To encourage communities and organizations to raise awareness around school transportation safety, Verra Mobility created its toolkit with ready-to-share social media posts, educational messaging, and statistics. The toolkit equips communities with ready-to-use resources, including social media posts, digital collateral, educational messaging, and statistics to emphasize the importance of safe driving around school buses.

To download the free materials and share this important safety message, visit www.verramobility.com/national-school-bus-safety-week-toolkit.

“Children – our most vulnerable citizens – must be able to get to and from school safely,” said David Dorfman, senior vice president, Verra Mobility. “This week is a great reminder that we can all make a difference and help improve safety for our children. We’re proud to once again partner with communities nationwide to raise awareness around the importance of safe driving near school buses, and to remind drivers that a child’s life is not worth saving a few minutes.”

One available resource that can help reduce illegal school bus passings is Verra Mobility’s school bus stop arm program which works when the bus’s stop arm is deployed. AI-enabled cameras capture video evidence of vehicles illegally passing the stopped school bus; the violation is then transmitted to a secure platform and reviewed by law enforcement.

These programs have been shown to change driver behavior, with 98% of drivers who are issued a violation for illegally passing a stopped school bus not repeating their behavior, and with some programs experiencing up to a 67% reduction in issued citations when comparing the beginning of the school year to the end.

“Verra Mobility has equipped thousands of school buses across the country with life-saving technology that helps communities improve school transportation safety,” said Dorfman. “This week allows us to highlight the positive impact of these efforts while educating parents and students on how they can prevent school transportation-related tragedies.”

To learn more about the school bus stop arm safety program, visit

www.verramobility.com/government/school-bus-safety/.

