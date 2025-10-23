RIDE Celebrates School Bus Safety Week

PASADENA, Calif. — At RIDE, every mile matters, especially when it comes to the safety of our children. As we celebrate School Bus Safety Week Oct. 20–24, we’re proud to highlight how RIDE 100% battery-electric school buses are redefining safety and sustainability through advanced innovation.

“Safety isn’t just a feature — it’s our foundation,” Patrick Duan, Co-CEO RIDE Mobility said. “Our Blade Battery, built on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology, sets the industry standard as the safest and most reliable battery system available today.”

Designed to withstand extreme conditions and prevent thermal runaway, the award-winning and innovative Blade Battery ensures every school bus ride is as secure as it is smooth. Through rigorous testing, the Blade Battery delivers unmatched protection for children. Parents get the assurance and peace of mind they need, knowing their children are safe on their way to and home from school.

Beyond safety, RIDE’s all-electric, zero-emission buses eliminate tailpipe pollution, creating a quieter, cleaner cabin environment and contributing to a healthier community, directly benefiting the long-term respiratory health of our communities.

Based in Pasadena, California, RIDE is committed to protecting students and giving peace of mind to parents, drivers, and communities across the country. Visit ride.co to learn how RIDE is shaping the future of clean, safe student transportation.

About RIDE:

Headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with a 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Calif., RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD. RIDE builds award-winning battery electric school buses, transit buses, motorcoaches and trucks for the U.S. market. RIDE is a union employer with a unique community benefits agreement that offers opportunities to those who have faced previous barriers to employment. A global force in clean energy and transportation, BYD is the world’s leading battery and EV manufacturer. Visit our website RIDE.CO to learn more.