(Free Webinar) 3 Student-Centric Transportation Strategies to Reduce Chronic Absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism remains a significant challenge for school districts, even as student transportation needs continue to grow more complex. Changes in student mobility, specialized services, workforce limitations, and ongoing budget pressures have made transportation planning increasingly difficult, affecting even districts with mature, well-functioning bus systems.

In this session, transportation expert Greg Jackson and a district practitioner will discuss three student-centered transportation strategies districts are using to help support consistent attendance in a rapidly shifting landscape. Drawing from real district experiences, the conversation will highlight how transportation teams and district leaders are responding to new demands, collaborating across departments, and making intentional tradeoffs to preserve both student access and operational stability.

Three Key Strategies

Viewing Transportation Through an Attendance Lens

How districts are connecting reliability and on-time service to student attendance, and identifying where transportation decisions may unintentionally contribute to chronic absenteeism.

Engaging Earlier in the Process

Why districts are reconsidering when and how transportation teams participate in IEP planning, placement changes, and housing transitions, and the downstream impact when that engagement happens too late.

Strengthening Governance and Communication

How clearer leadership alignment, stronger documentation, and more effective cross-team communication are helping districts manage frequent student changes while minimizing delays and compliance risk.

Speakers:

Greg Jackson

General Manager, Busing

EverDriven

Greg Jackson served as the executive director of transportation and fleet services for Jefferson County School District in Colorado for a decade. One of the largest districts in the state, Jackson oversaw 750 vehicles, 257 bus routes, 305 drivers, and four bus terminals, ensuring that nearly 14,000 students were safely transported to and from school and activities. The district benefited from Jackson’s charismatic leadership style and ability to build relationships with stakeholders, families, and vendors.

Prior to this position, he served as a transportation director, terminal manager, supervisor, and fleet coordinator across multiple districts and companies, providing him with unique insight into all facets of transportation. His experience includes knowledge about legislation and law concerning student safety, budgetary requirements, and best practices.

Jim Ellis

Director of Pupil Transportation

Henrico County Public Schools

Jim Ellis is the Director of Pupil Transportation for Henrico County Public Schools, where he oversees transportation operations for a large, diverse district serving a wide range of student needs. His experience navigating attendance pressures, evolving student mobility, and complex transportation demands will bring a grounded, practitioner perspective to the conversation.