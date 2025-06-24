Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E263) Not an Easy Button: Expert Gives School Bus Routing Technology Tips

School Transportation Nation – Episode 263

By Claudia Newton

Legislative and geopolitical updates that will affect school bus Wi-Fi, clean fuel decisions, bus manufacturing and more.

Kerry Somerville, CEO of Transportation Planning Solutions, shares tips on routing technology, AI and data security. Join him for a deep dive in his “School Bus Routing 101” session at STN EXPO West on July 11, 2025.

Read more about routing and see the STN EXPO agenda.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School-Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Aubrey Independent School District Extends 20+ Year Partnership with Durham School Services for Another Five Years

